New rules may be coming soon for people who test positive for the coronavirus. The hypothesis on which we are thinking is that of being able to perform the test already after 48 hours without symptoms and, in case of negative result, immediately return free to go out. The current rules on isolation are as follows: after a positive swab, at least seven days must elapse before being able to return to freedom, provided that another test (even antigenic) ascertains that one is negativized. Basically, if the measure were to have the ok, it will no longer be necessary to wait for the fateful 7 days closed at home (as long as you negativize yourself first). The circular from the Ministry of Health could be published as early as next week.

What do the experts think? “As always, we arrive late,” Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, told beraking latest news. “These things had to be done a month and a half or 2 months ago, when someone already said to do them. We would have avoided getting into the situation of great difficulty that, I assure you, there is at this moment. hotels, restaurants, bathing establishments, but also hospitals, public safety operators, people who unfortunately are not going to work “because in isolation,” and therefore are lacking a series of services. Of course we always arrive last, as a government, and we are objectively late “.

The virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco is of a different opinion who, although he generally agrees on the measure, proposes to adopt it only when the cases will suffer a significant decrease. “When this wave is going to subside, and by now we are probably there, I believe that what has been proposed makes sense, in view of living with this virus”. But first, explains the virologist, “we have to get through the night”.

Abroad almost everywhere the rules are already softer. In Spain and England, for example, isolation is no longer provided for positives, while in several other states, including Germany and the United States, the days of “quarantine” are reduced to five. Although the number of diagnoses is starting to drop, in Italy there are almost 1.5 million people isolated at home because they are positive for the virus. A problem that is reflected in the world of work: hence the idea of ​​allowing those who have been without symptoms for at least 48 hours and have a negative tampon to be able to leave even before the 7 days of isolation scheduled today. However, it will not be a question of a free all: if the new rules were to have the go-ahead, in order to get out it will still be necessary to have the negative response of a tampon (even if quick antigenic). In other words, the positives will not be allowed to leave the house anyway.