What could happen to the body if you eat 100 grams of cherries a day

Cherries are loved and coveted fruits when summer peeps around, they always come in pairs, round, small and with a bright red color. But what does 100 grams of cherries a day do to our body?

And even if their price always seems to rise every year, sometimes so high as to discourage buyers from buying them, the temptation to finish them all at once is strong.

Cherries – a delicious and healthy fruit

Cherries are small round or heart-shaped fruits, red or yellow in color, that grow on trees called cherry trees. These trees belong to the Rosaceae family and are native to theEastern Europe and Asia Minor. In the spring they cover themselves with white or pink flowerswhich then give way to fruits.

Cherries are highly prized for their sweet or sour taste, depending on the variety. In fact, there are two main categories of cherries: sweet cherries, which are eaten fresh or used for prepare cakes, jams and liqueursand sour cherries, which are also called sour cherries, cherries or morello cherries, and which are used to make syrups, jams and preserves.

It’s about fruits also very healthy, because they contain a lot of water, sugars, vitamin C, potassium and anthocyanins. The latter are gods plant pigments which give the red color to the fruits and which they have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Anthocyanins help counteract free radicals, which are harmful molecules for cells and tissues, and to prevent diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease and premature aging. Furthermore, anthocyanins inhibit the activity of some enzymes involved in inflammatory processes and painas the cyclooxygenase. For this reason, cherries can be useful in case of arthritis, gout, fibromyalgia or sports injuries.

Cherries are rich in fiber and help prevent constipation. Depending on the type, cherries have 1.5 to 3 grams of fiber per serving, of two types: soluble and insoluble. Soluble fiber makes food digest more slowly and regulates blood sugar. Insoluble fiber, on the other hand, makes the stools more voluminous and facilitates the bowel movement.

Cherries are also sources of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep-wake rhythm and has a calming effect on the nervous system. Melatonin can help fight insomnia, headache and stress. Cherries also contain beta-carotene, lutein and zeaxanthin, which are carotenoids that protect eyesight and skin from sun damage.

Variety of fruit

Cherries are fruits that are divided into different types, depending on the shape, color, flavor and texture. Some of the types of cherries most common are:

Railway cherry : it is a widespread and appreciated variety for its large size, its dark colour, its firm pulp and its rather sweet flavour;

: it is a widespread and appreciated variety for its large size, its dark colour, its firm pulp and its rather sweet flavour; Duron of Vignol a: it is one of the most famous and consumed varieties due to its very sweet taste, its dark color and its large size;

a: it is one of the most famous and consumed varieties due to its very sweet taste, its dark color and its large size; Marostic cherrya: it is a variety with geographical indication typical of the province of Vicenza. It has a round and firm shape, a fiery red color and a very sweet flavour;

Etna cherry : it is a variety with protected designation of origin that grows on the slopes of the Sicilian volcano. It has an oval and elongated shape, an intense red color and a sweet and aromatic flavour;

: it is a variety with protected designation of origin that grows on the slopes of the Sicilian volcano. It has an oval and elongated shape, an intense red color and a sweet and aromatic flavour; White scratch : it is a Piedmontese variety which is characterized by its light yellow colour, its crunchy pulp and its delicate flavour;

: it is a Piedmontese variety which is characterized by its light yellow colour, its crunchy pulp and its delicate flavour; Acid ciliegia: it is the cherries that are also called cherries, sour cherries or morello cherries. They have firm flesh and a sour taste. They are used to make syrups, jams and preserves.

100 grams of cherries per day

These seasonal fruits are found on the market stalls from May to July. To choose the best cherries, you have to prefer those with the stem attached, which are fresher and juicier, and those with a smooth and shiny skin, which they are riper and sweeter.

100 grams of cherries per day correspond to approx 15 cherries, with the propensity to be eaten with nothing you get to go well beyond this quantity. Ultimately what could happen to the body if you eat them more than 100 grams of cherries a day?

These delicious and healthy fruits can also have contraindications if eaten in excessive quantities. Some of the possible negative consequences of excessive consumption of cherries are diarrhoea, bloating and meteorism.

Since cherries contain many fibers, which promote intestinal transit and regularity, when taken in high doses, can cause irritation and digestive disorders, especially in individuals who suffer from irritable bowel syndrome.

Plus cherries are rich in potassium, a mineral that helps regulate blood pressure and muscle contraction. However, if the kidneys are not working well, potassium can build up in the blood and cause heart arrhythmias or other problems. For this reason, cherries are not recommended for those suffering from severe renal insufficiency.