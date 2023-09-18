what could it depend on? – breaking latest news

of Roberta D’Ambrosio

I suffer from fatty liver and I know that this disease is constantly increasing in the population: what could be the causes?

Answered by Roberta D’Ambrosio, head of Gastroenterology and Hepatology Clinics, Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Milan (VAI AL FORUM)

The presence of hepatic steatosis (or fatty liver) is a rather frequent condition, now also in Italy. Its spread is linked to incorrect lifestyles and diets and associated with some pathologies with a high prevalence in the general population, including diabetes and obesity. The term Mafld (metabolic-associated fatty liver disease) served to define, before the recent changes in the nomenclature, the clinical condition characterized by hepatic steatosis in the presence of diabetes, obesity or complete metabolic syndrome. A few weeks ago this term was replaced by the acronym Sld (steatotic liver disease), which indicates the presence of fatty liver without any reference to the underlying metabolic disorder.

A growing problem

The global prevalence of SLD in the adult population is estimated to be 25-30%; in Italy the figure stands between 22% and 27%. These percentages increase in subjects suffering from diabetes (up to 80%) and in obese patients (up to 90%), with prevalence influenced by clinical, genetic and environmental factors, including the geographical area to which they belong. A recent study presented at Endo 2023, the annual congress of the Endocrinology Society, reported increasing global SLD rates in the twenty-year period 1988-2018. Analyzing the data of over 32 thousand subjects who participated in the Nhanes survey (National health and nutrition examination survey), an increase in Sld of 131% was reported, with prevalences of 18% in 1988 compared to 37% in 2018. In the same period an increase in the prevalence of obesity was observed (23% versus 40%, +74%), while data relating to diabetes were not provided.

The strategy: lose weight

The study confirmed a higher prevalence of SLD among Hispanic subjects compared to Caucasian and African-American populations. The high diffusion of SLD at a global level is explained by the spread of the risk factors associated with it. Even in the absence of diabetes and obesity, it is favored by clinical conditions such as dyslipidemia, arterial hypertension and overweight. On the contrary, regular physical activity and the Mediterranean diet are considered protective factors. Alcohol consumption always discouraged. There are no approved pharmacological therapies for the treatment of SLD. Weight loss represents the only useful strategy for reducing body fat and also acts on inflammation and fibrosis. While waiting for the development of specific drugs, the control and treatment of SLD risk factors play a central role.

