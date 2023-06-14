What Croatia! 4-2 against the Netherlands after extra time and is in the Nations League final against the winner of Spain-Italy | First page

It’s not the European, but the Nations League is a trophy that, having reached the final four, must be played to win it because nobody wants to make a bad impression and there are those, like the Croatia, wants to give a title to his golden generation. And Modric and his companions give each other the victory in the first semifinal knocking out favorite hosts Holland by winning 4-2 but only after extra time after a certainly bad match, played at a slow pace, but which was able to give us goals and emotions even beyond the 90th minute. After the benefit of Grindthe answers of Kramaric on penalty and from Atalantino Pasalic to overturn it. Holland finds the desperate draw after the match finished with Lang sending the match to extra time, but the goals were by Petkovic e Modric penalty to end the match in the additional 30 minutes. Dalic’s Croatia will now await the winner of the other semifinal in the final scheduled for Sunday, which tomorrow will see Italy face Spain.

NETHERLANDS FORWARD – A match that started at a slow pace, with great study phases, but with a Dutch side who were masters of the field and more aggressive in pressing. And the territorial supremacy, after the opportunity of Koopmeiners who shoots high from a favorable position, takes shape in the 34th minute when a play by Xavi Simmons triggers Aké who then finds Malen on the opposite post, good low shot to cross and beat Livakovic.

THE CROATIAN ANSWER – A flash that didn’t lead to new emotions until the start of the second half when Gakpo intervened badly in his area and in the 53rd minute gave Croatia the penalty to equalize. Kramaric is lethal from the penalty spot by kicking hard in the center of goal and leaving no room for Bijlow to make it 1-1. The draw shakes the Netherlands who with Wieffer almost take the lead from outside, but in the most classic of scenarios Croatia pass again: Perisic and Ivanusec work on the left lane with the cross in the center that finds Pasalic’s turn for 2-1.

LANG AT EXPIRE – The Netherlands poured into attack and with Lang, Aké, but above all with Gakpo they went very close to equalizing even wasting a sensational opportunity from inside the small area. The advantage seems to resist announcing a sensational joke, but in the 96th minute, probably in the last scrum in the Croatian area, the overtime rewards Noa Lang who beats an innocent Livakovic from the edge sending the match into extra time.

NEVER GIVE UP ON CROATIANS – Koeman’s moves to try and make the draw give the Netherlands extra time, but leave them on the pitch unbalanced in the final 30 minutes and it is no coincidence that after 8 minutes Croatia exploits a bad positioning to find the advantage again. This time it is Petkovic who runs away from De Jong’s marking and mocks Bijlow from a distance with Van Dijk caught in the middle and far from the possibility of intervening. Holland skidded De Jong risking an own goal and Brozovic on the counterattack almost hit the post from position.

WHO AGAINST CROATIA? – Koeman changes and rebalances his players who go one step away from equal in the 110th minute with Majer who misses a back-heel pass and with Lang who slings on the rebound on Bergwijn’s shot, but only finds the outside of the net. Croatia doesn’t want to risk any more and gives a final acceleration that knocks Holland out. Before Pasalic takes the crossbar after an extraordinary work by Perisic and then it is Petkovic who gets knocked down by Malacia in the area giving away a Modric the opportunity to score the 4-2 from the penalty spot. Thus ends, with Croatia that never dies and conquers the final.