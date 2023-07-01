What Dacia cars can be bought now for only 5-12 thousand really and how (new, not used!).

The range of vehicles produced by Dacia stands out in the context of the automotive market thanks to its attractive value for money proposition. The cars offered by Dacia are considered to be of value, as demonstrated by the case of the Dacia Sandero, currently available for purchase for just 9,000 euros, which represents around half the list price. In addition to the advantageous price, the Sandero has a number of features that make it an attractive choice for Italian motorists. We assess the situation:

How to buy Dacia Sandero for 9,000 euros Dacia Spring and Dacia Duster on offer Active Dacia promotions

How to buy Dacia Sandero for 9,000 euros

The basic variant of the Dacia Sandero, called Streetway SCe 65 in the Essential configuration, it is equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine capable of delivering 67 HP of power. The list price for this version is 12,500 euros. Due to its CO2 emissions, ranging between 61 and 120 g/km (with a NOx value of less than 85.8 mg/km), it is possible to benefit from a 2,000 euro incentive offered by the Lombardy Region, provided that proceeds simultaneously with the scrapping of a vehicle.

The seller or dealer is required to grant a 12% discount, equal to 1,500 euros. Thanks to this combination of discounts, which amounts to a total of 3,500 euros and is valid in the Lombardy region, the final price of the car is reduced to 9,000 euros. Lombardy region approved a series of incentives to promote the renewal of the vehicle fleet. These purchase incentives apply to petrol, diesel, methane, LPG, hybrid, electric or hydrogen powered vehicles, offering a financial contribution that varies from 1,000 to 4,000 euros, depending on the type of vehicle.

The Streetway Essential version of the Dacia Sandero standard includes 15-inch steel wheels, ice white paint, electric front windows, full LED headlights, cruise control and central locking.

Among other things, incentive measures have been adopted in Trento for facilitate the purchase of category M1 vehicles fully electric by physical individuals, with a list price of less than 50,000 euros. These measures lead to the need to scrap or replace polluting M1 vehicles at the same time. The institution will provide a contribution of 3,000 euros for scrapping and 2,000 euros for replacement. In order to benefit from these incentives in the Trentino area, it is mandatory to submit the request within 90 days of the electric vehicle registration date.

Dacia Spring and Dacia Duster on offer

Thanks to a combination of state and local incentives, the purchase of the Dacia Spring is now possible for only 5,000 euros. Both categories of incentives are available while resources last. Some cities, such as Genoa, have already taken this direction, but we are only at the beginning as many other dealerships throughout Italy would be ready to follow the same path.

In fact, the Municipality of Genoa provides a maximum financial support of 9,000 euros, on condition that the procedure for decommissioning a vehicle is carried out. This facilitation is granted exclusively to private citizens and self-employed entrepreneurs with a VAT number residing in Genoa. In Florence, until 30 July, there is a discount of 7,500 euros, which can be combined with the 5,000 euros of the national eco-bonus, allowing for total savings of 12,500 euros.

As evidence of Dacia’s dynamic commercial activity, the Duster suv is available at i Aldi supermarkets in France with a 50% discount as part of the Dacialdi initiative. This offer allows you to purchase the Dacia Duster, one of the best-selling models in Italy, at an advantageous price.

Specifically, the versione Essential ECO-G 100 4×2 of the Dacia Duster model can be purchased at the price of 8,995 euros instead of the list price of 15,800 euros, while the Dacia Duster Extreme Blue dCi 115 4×4 is available at the price of 12,900 euros instead of the list price of 24,000 euros. Aldi is a chain of discount supermarkets also present in Italy, opening up the possibility that this initiative can be replicated in our country.

Active Dacia promotions

Dacia is confirmed as a benchmark in the automotive marketcontinuing to offer special promotions on its models, already characterized by a competitive price.

Even in the month of July, Dacia demonstrates its dynamism and willingness to offer a wide range of opportunities to stimulate sales of its vehicles. Here are some examples of the offers currently available: Dacia Duster from 199 euros per month, Dacia Sandero from 139 euros per month and Dacia Spring from 159 euros per month.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

