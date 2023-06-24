What damage the heat and the sun this summer can cause to a car and how to protect it

Drivers often think that winter is the hardest season for their car and take many precautions such as park inside to protect it. They evidently forget that summer has its share of disadvantages. During the day, the heat, the sun’s rays and the sharp drop in temperature which can occur during the night can considerably affect the proper functioning of the vehicle.

On some car brands there are gods solar collectors which, even with the engine off, make the fans turn, which allows the intake of outside air and significantly reduces heating. But let’s go further: below are some tips to follow to protect your car from the sun and heat. Let’s explore in this article:

Cars, what damage the sun can cause Other ways to protect your car from the heat

Cars, what damage the sun can cause

Anyone who has a garage or carport should park their vehicle or continue to use it during the summer. Parking inside or under a roof is a protection against extreme temperatures and the scorching rays of the sun.

During the summer period, the streets can get extremely hot. If your tires have not been properly inflated, they are more likely to go flat on contact with the hot road surface. The temperature difference between day and night can also have an impact on the level of tire pressure. During the summer it is important to pay particular attention to the pressure of your tires.

Whenever possible, park your car somewhere not exposed to direct sunlight. More exactly under a tree, in a garage or on a shady side of the road can make a difference in the long run. It’s also an easy and inexpensive way to protect your car from the sun without having to invest time or money.

Any part of the car composed largely of rubber is likely to be damaged by sudden changes in temperature during the summer. Rubber expands when it’s hot and contracts when it’s cold – this buildup of contraction and release of tension can cause engine belts to crack and break.

There’s not much you can do to avoid this, but make sure you take your car to a garage if you hear a grinding noise coming from the engine – this could be a sign of belt damage.

I liquids in the car they risk evaporating during the summer heat. Pay particular attention to maintaining engine fluid levels: windshield washer fluid, engine coolant, brake fluid and engine oil.

More ways to protect your car from the heat

Subjected to the heat of the sun’s rays, the interior of a car can reach a temperature of 60 degrees. The driver’s first instinct in this case is to turn on the climate control system to the maximum. However, this risks breaking a windshield, due to the thermal shock caused by the temperature difference between the inside and outside of the glass.

Even if i car windshield are becoming more and more resistant thanks to the continuous improvement of lamination techniques, it is not uncommon for cracks or bumps to occur in times of high heat. Again, the wise precaution is to park the car in the shade, protect the window with a sunshade and avoid potholes.

If you have to park your car outdoors most of the time, in direct sunlight, you could invest in tinted windows. They can help protect the car interior from the sun’s rays without affecting visibility.

Why not spray a layer of wax to protect the car paint from sun exposure? It’s a relatively inexpensive way to ensure your paint won’t fade from direct exposure to sunlight.

While we often take the necessary precautions to protect our car from the harmful effects of winter, we often forget that all these problems they can occur during the hot summer months.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

