What day of the week do the deadliest heart attacks occur? » Science News

Irish researchers studied data from more than 10,000 patients admitted to hospital between 2013 and 2018 for a heart attack.

Doctors from the Belfast Health and Social Care Foundation and the Royal College of Surgeons of Ireland have found that heart attacks more serious occur more often the Monday. Their study, presented today at the British Cardiovascular Society conference in Manchester, found that the peak in cases of ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) occurs early in the working week and, although the cause of this trend is not let’s be clear, doctors assume that “has to do with the body’s circadian rhythm, which is our natural sleep-wake cycle“, he explained to RTE. The STEMI is the most serious heart attack which occurs when a coronary artery becomes blocked. The study analyzed data from 10,528 patients admitted to the island of Ireland between 2013 and 2018 with this type of myocardial infarction, including 7,112 in Ireland and 3,416 in Northern Ireland. The new data confirms what has already been described in previous studies regarding the higher incidence of heart attacks on Mondays, a phenomenon that is also seen with strokes.

What day of the week do the deadliest heart attacks occur?

The most likely time of day for a cardiovascular event is between 6:00 not 10:00Laffan told Morning Ireland. “Other studies have found a higher rate of heart attacks in the days after the clock advances in the spring.”, he added. According to the doctor, the “strong statistical correlation between the start of the work week and the incidence of STEMI“, determined by the researchers, “remains a curiosity” and is believed to be caused by multiple factors. “However, based on what we know from previous studies, it is reasonable to assume a circadian element“ concluded Laffan.