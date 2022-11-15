- What did Gemmato say about vaccines and why are they calling for his resignation? Money.it
- Covid, controversy over Marcello Gemmato (FdI): “There is no proof that without the vaccine it would have been worse” | Then we turn around: “De-contextualized words” TGCOM
- Gemmato on vaccines, the words of the undersecretary (Fdi) are a coincidence. Letta: “You must resign” Corriere della Sera
- Marcello Gemmato, “resign”: the words that trigger the storm Liberoquotidiano.it
- View full coverage on Google News