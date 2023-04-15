What diet should those who practice sport regularly follow? – breaking latest news

I summarize what we have written in the «Guidelines for a healthy diet». The diet of those who practice sports is no different, if not in quantity, from that of the general population. But some precautions are needed. For each of us, the total daily energy should preferably be divided into five meals, including three mains and two snacks. For those with greater energy needs, this distribution is essential, as it avoids overloading the digestive system with large meals and provides an adequate energy intake, both during training and during the day. A scheme to be taken as an example is the following.

Breakfast (20% of daily energy): never face physical effort on an empty stomach. If training takes place in the morning, breakfast should be eaten at least 1-2 hours before starting the activity. What to consume? Very digestible foods rich in carbohydrates (simple and complex): bread, rusks, dry biscuits, cereal flakes, simple baked desserts, jam, honey, fresh fruit. The preferred drinks are water, fruit juices, tea and herbal teas and, if well tolerated, milk.

Snack (5-10% of daily energy): foods rich in complex and simple carbohydrates and hydration.

Lunch (25-35% of daily energy): if it is followed by training it must be easily digestible, rich in carbohydrates and consumed at least 2-3 hours before. Pasta or rice, served with light sauces or with oil and grated cheese; a portion of vegetables (preferably cooked), fruit and a small portion of baked dessert. If the time interval between lunch and sporting activity is at least 3-4 hours, a portion of meat or fish, steamed or boiled and seasoned with a little oil, can also be added.

Snack (5-10% of daily energy): if it precedes physical activity, it must be easy to digest and rich in complex and simple carbohydrates.

Dinner (25-35% of daily energy): the dinner or lunch following the sporting commitment must be complete and “refreshing”. Pasta or rice, preferably added to a vegetable and legume minestrone, seasoned with oil and grated cheese; a portion of meat or fish, or eggs or cheese or legumes; vegetables and fruit must not be missing and possibly also a portion of dessert or ice cream.