How to counteract weight gain in menopause. Photo: Pixabay – newsby

The arrival of menopause can be very problematic for some women. In fact, there are many side effects, including weight gain. But how to fight it with diet?

Menopause is a period that comes naturally into every woman’s life. There are those who live it with great serenity and do not experience particular problems, and those who instead are overwhelmed by a series of very unpleasant symptoms that literally revolutionize the life one used to lead before its advent.

Among these unpleasant symptoms there is certainly weight gain, which in some cases can also be significant. According to some studies, weight gain can vary from 0.5–0.7 kg per year (as early as age 40) to 7-10 kg. A variation that certainly can cause great stress in women who experience it, aggravated by other typical symptoms of menopause (such as vaginal dryness, tiredness, lack of libido) which can put a strain on the endurance of each of them. we.

Weight gain in menopause: why it happens

Before knowing the diet that one should follow in menopause, it is advisable to know the reasons behind this unwanted weight gain. As many of you know, weight changes are related to hormonal fluctuations, which become more intense in menopause.

It should be known that sex hormones, in women, regulate the sense of appetite and energy metabolism. If estrogens inhibit the sense of appetite, progesterone and testosterone can instead stimulate it. The considerable variation in estrogen can lead to an increase in appetite which can lead to more food. However, since the basal metabolic rate slows down in this phase, it goes without saying that the body is forced to store more fat.

The menopause diet

There is evidence that some foods may actually help relieve some menopause symptoms, such as hot flashes, insomnia, low bone density, and weight gain.

First you should consume them dairy products, rich in calcium useful for strengthening bones. Falling estrogen levels during menopause can increase the risk of fractures. Green light then to milk, yogurt and cheese. Each of these foods contains calcium, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, and vitamins D and K, all of which are essential for bone health. Dairy products can even help you fall asleep!

Indispensable also i Whole grains, which remove the possibility of the onset of diseases such as diabetes and are also much easier for the body to “absorb”. Green light therefore also for brown rice, wholemeal bread, barley, quinoa, Khorasan wheat (kamut) and rye.

Of course, they cannot be missing from the list fruit and vegetables. Fruits and vegetables are rich in vitamins and minerals, fiber and antioxidants. For this reason, many dietitians recommend filling half your plate with these foods. Also recommended foods rich in phytoestrogens, which reinforce the “weak” estrogens in the body of menopausal women. Foods that naturally contain phytoestrogens include soybeans, chickpeas, peanuts, flaxseed, barley, grapes, berries, prunes, green and black teas.



Don’t forget the proteinobviously, which give strength to the body and counteract the decrease in muscle mass and bone strength.

