What do oral hygiene, heart and arterial hypertension have to do? Experts explain it to us after numerous studies.

Oral hygiene is interpreted as something that concerns only teeth and gums, but in reality mouth problems cause other pathologies.

We are used to hearing about the various diseases as something in their own right and consequently adopting those behaviors or therapies useful for getting better. Actually it is not the first time that a pathology is related to the appearance of other diseasesand the case of iwent oral adds to the above cases. Perhaps, however, the topic is a little less known.

In this article then we go to understand why good oral hygiene saves us not only from tooth decay or gingivitisbut potentially also from Infarcts from strokes.

Hypertension and periodontitis, what is the relationship between the two pathologies?

Let’s start right away by remembering that Periodontitis is one of the many problems that can affect the oral cavity. It is a’inflammation of bacterial origin which undermines the balance and health of the gums. First at a superficial level, then attacking the teeth deeper and deeper, in the periodontal ligaments and alveolar bones, going to compromise the stability of the teeth themselves.

If the infection is not treatedleads other ailments ranging from bleeding gingival until the appearance of abscesses with pus and displacement of teeth from their seating. The cause of periodontitis can be identified in various factors, including heredity, but numerous other conditions contribute to the appearance of this pathology, including:

poor oral hygiene;

smoke;

obesity;

diabetes;

smoking;

poor immunity;

use of certain drugs, especially if continued for long periods;

hormonal dysfunctions.

It follows that periodontitis can occur much more often than you thinkand it affects so many people, at any agealthough predominantly in the adult stage.

Enter the group of job offers, pensions, bonuses, disability – 104 and news

One of more effective weapons to fight periodontitis always stays there preventionas well as the timely care in case of diagnosis. Keeping the oral apparatus healthy, in addition to avoiding the discomforts described above, also serves to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Numerous studies, in fact, are gradually demonstrating that those who don’t have a healthy mouth also suffer from heart problems, and not only that.

Take care of your oral hygiene to take care of your heart too, that’s why

To enrich the already present wide range of studies that see periodontitis as a risk to the heart you add a recent a report published by the Italian Society of Periodontology and Implantology (SIdP), and by the Italian Society of Arterial Hypertension (Siia): according to experts, “Hypertension affects 30 to 45% of the adult population, over 20 million people in Italyand is among the leading causes of death from heart attack and stroke. Similarly, periodontitis affects over 50% of individuals, more than 30 million in our country, and is associated with a rhigher risk of suffering from high blood pressure which, in cases of severe periodontitis, can even double“.

A recent study has shown that timely treatment of periodontitis lowers blood pressure by 11 pointsa better result than – for example – the reduction of salt in the diet.

The study was carried out on 100 hypertensive patients with gum disease: half of them were subjected to “supra and subgingival hygiene i.e. deep pocket cleaning and professional oral hygiene“, while the other half received superficial oral hygiene.

David Pietropaoliauthor of the study e researcher at the University of L’Aquilahe then concluded the following: “After two months, in the supra- and sub-gingival hygiene test group, the periodontal treatment resulted in a benefit of 11 points in lower blood pressure, with double the effectiveness of the low-salt diet“.

At the base of cardiovascular risks so there is it perpetual state of inflammation, which if treated in time can limit the potential damage. From this study we can understand, therefore, that our health does not always and solely depend on a hereditary predisposition or habitsbut by many factors that are always united.

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)