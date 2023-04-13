Of Ruggiero Corcella

AI in the medical field can already count on several applications. But for those clinics, tools are being used that evaluate the impact also from the point of view of the patients

Among the new technologies in the healthcare sector, artificial intelligence (AI) already has various applications both on the side of doctors, for example in clinical decision support systems, and on the side of patients, such as smartphone apps or chatbots, that is, the automatic systems that propose diagnostic hypotheses or suggestions for treatment. A number of qualitative researches have suggested that an obstacle to the implementation of these devices of artificial intelligence in normal clinical practice poor acceptance and understanding on the part of the patient.

The problem: Patients often don’t understand How do you verify if and how much a sick person actually understands, when a doctor perhaps explains to him that he will be helped by a machine learning program in evaluating a radiological exam? Or if they are shown the benefits of an app that collects data on parameters such as blood sugar, heart rate and saturation? Researchers from the Medical School, University of Birmingham (UK), coordinated by Samantha Cruz Rivera, tried to answer these questions in a systematic review published in the journal Lancet Digital Health.

The tools: the Proms Scholars have used the presence in clinical studies of the so-called PROMS (Patient-Reported Outcome Measures) as a litmus test, questionnaires that have spread throughout the scientific world in the last ten years as a tool for measuring PROs (patient reported outcomes), self- assessments directly expressed by patients regarding their state of health (physical and psychological) and well-being. In practice these models are capable of estimate the impact of a disease and/or therapy in relation to the symptoms reported by the patient, or they allow the patient to determine the perception of his own quality of life, an aspect that is also becoming a crucial point in clinical practice. See also The non-vegetarian diet designed to save the climate

Growing clinical trials Specifically, the researchers sifted through ClinicalTrials.gov, a US database of privately and publicly funded clinical trials conducted around the world. Work allowed include 627 studies in the analysis (of the initial 2,958), of which 211 were conducted in the United States, 85 in China, 39 in France, 30 in Spain, 29 in Canada, 26 in the United Kingdom. Despite what one might think, the results have been surprisingly positive: The number of studies evaluating AI applications incorporating Proms is growing starting from 2017 and above all in Canada, France, Spain, the UK and the USA, demonstrating how, even if the studies analyzed deal with AI, there is a simultaneous growing attention towards the centrality of the patient, he explains Elena Giovanna Bignamifull professor of Anesthesia and Intensive Care at the University of Parma and expert in Artificial Intelligence of the Italian Society of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care (Siaarti).

The results of the review The result of the review a two-way “hybrid” model, which makes the situation of the individual patient unique, thanks to the possibility of expressing one’s perception of illness or well-being with a subsequent technical analysis, rigorous from a scientific point of view, adds Bignami. This information that comes directly from the patient and is processed with new technologies they can be used to personalize decision-making processes, develop guidelines, and improve doctor-patient communication throughout the treatment process, he adds. Of course, as the authors of the study found, even the Proms in some cases have limitations due to the fact that patients do not fully understand how they work. In time, however, even these may be overcome. The essential aspect however that the Prom allows you to examine the patient’s point of view, showing how it always remains centralconcludes the expert.