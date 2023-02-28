There are about 40 million people affected by HIV and AIDS but to date there is still no vaccine capable of preventing the disease. However, a French team is working on it and the first results have shown an “early, significant and lasting” immune response. All the details

A few days ago it was given the news of the fifth patient in the world cured of HIV but people affected by this virus and AIDS, the disease that follows, are about 40 million.

Although there are many under study, as of today there is no vaccine, but during the last Conference on Retrovirus and Opportunistic Infections held in Seattle, the results of a preventive vaccine were presented which demonstrated the ability to induce an “early, significant and long-lasting” immune response against HIV.

The study, currently in Phase I, was conducted by the Institut national de la santé et de la recherche médicale (Inserm-Anrs) and the Vaccine Research Institute.

AN INNOVATIVE APPROACH

The HIV vaccine candidate involves the injection of monoclonal antibodies that specifically target a receptor, the CD40 molecule, on the surface of dendritic cells.

It is an innovative approach because, how they explain experts, “it is the first time that these cells, which play a key role in the education and activation of the immune system, have been directly targeted by a vaccine“.

Indeed, one of the pitfalls of HIV is that it directly affects the immune system, even if the effectiveness of a vaccine is based on this system. “Hiv – said a The world Gilles Pialoux, infectious disease specialist – integrates very rapidly into the human cells it infects, causing immunosuppression from the moment of primary infection. To be effective, a vaccine must prevent the virus from entering the mucous membranes, its main route of entry into the body.

IL TRIAL

A first studio to test the vaccine it was conducted on 36 healthy people, who were advised to continue to protect themselves from any risk of HIV infection.

The trial involved an escalation of doses: a first group of 12 people received a subcutaneous dose of 0.3 mg of the vaccine at the beginning, in the fourth and 24th week. The second and third groups then received doses of 1 and 3 mg, respectively, following the same regimen. The vaccine has been combined with the adjuvant Hiltonol, which aims to enhance the vaccine‘s potential action.

The study is double-blind and some volunteers were injected with a placebo. Safety and immunogenicity were evaluated at weeks 6, 26 and 48.

THE RESULTS

At week 26, the study said, the results observed in the first 36 volunteers showed that the vaccine candidate “is safe and well tolerated.” Two serious side effects were reported which, however, following analysis, were found to be unrelated to the vaccination.

The research team found that the vaccine induced high levels of antibodies: between 80% and 100% at week 6 and 100% at week 26 in all groups (0.3, 1 and 3 mg). These levels remained stable, or decreased slightly, through week 48.

In addition, at week 26, neutralizing antibodies were detected in 50% of vaccinated subjects in the 0.3 mg group and in 100% of the other two groups. The production of CD4 T cells specifically targeting the HIV envelope protein after vaccination remained stable until week 48.

“These first Phase I results are promising,” said Professor Yves Lévy, director of the Vaccine Research Institute. “The vaccine has demonstrated both its safety and its ability to induce early, potent and long-lasting responses.”

However, as the researchers point out, it remains to demonstrate its effectiveness in terms of protection against infections in Phase II and III studies.

THE COMPANY BEHIND THE VACCINE

The HIV vaccine candidate is developed with a technology whose exclusive worldwide license is held by the French biotech LinKinVax, founded in 2020 by Professor Lévy and André-Jacques Auberton-Hervé, honorary president and founder of Soitec (a French industrial company designs and manufactures semiconductor materials).

LinKinVax he had announced among other things, about a year ago, to be working together with GTP Bioways for a vaccine against all coronaviruses, whose clinical trials should start in the coming months.