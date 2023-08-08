What do we know about Naegleria fowleri? 17-year-old killed by brain-eating amoeba

He bathes in the lake and dies soon after from an’amoeba. Megan Ebenrotha 17-year-old student from Thomson High Schoolin Georgia, USA, died of a rare brain infection caused by naegleria fowlericommonly known as “brain-eating amoeba”. The girl started feeling sick a few days after a trip to the lake, and ended up in intensive care.

The story

Tragedy for the young student Megan Ebenroth, 17, died of a brain-eating amoeba infection. It deals with the sixth such case in Georgia since 1962. Megan went swimming in a Georgia lake on July 11 near her home in Dearing, McDuffie County. But in the following days, she started to suffer from severe headaches, until you lose your balance, reason enough to take her to the hospital immediately. Doctors, however, initially diagnosed her with sinusitis and prescribed her an antibiotic, deeming it to be a trivial situation. She was eventually rushed to the hospital, where she was intubated and placed in a pharmacological coma after the diagnosis made by the doctors. Unfortunately, however, the amoeba did not leave her a chance and after 11 days she died due to the severe infection, despite doctors’ attempts to relieve the brain swelling with surgery, the situation rapidly deteriorated, leading to a fatal outcome.

What is amoeba brain-eater

The amoeba infects people when they swim in fresh water, such as lakes or rivers, occasionally it can also be found in tap water. It enters the body through the nose and attacks the brainwhere it causes a dangerous inflammation called primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM).

Symptoms of PAM can begin a few days to two weeks after exposure and include severe headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, stiff neck and mental confusion. As the infection progresses, more signs may appear such as seizures, loss of consciousness and coma. Once symptoms appear, the infection progresses rapidly, and victims typically die within one to five days of being infected. But in any case, it is important to emphasize that the infection with Naegleria fowleri it is extremely rare and that most people exposed to the brain-eating amoeba do not get sick. To avoid contagion, it is sufficient to avoid letting water enter the nose, using plugs if necessary or wearing diving masks. This rare and deadly microorganism has already caused five deaths in Georgia since 1962. The latest case of death in Georgia is quite recent, and dates back to a few weeks ago: the victim is a man who contracted the infection while swimming in a pond.

