What do you need for a festival? Don’t forget that!

Although I’m a regular visitor to music festivals, I’ve cursed myself more than once for again forgetting some simple but vital things to have a good time while walking from one stage to another with blisters on both feet and painfully sunburned shoulders ran. With all the excitement of planning, however, it’s easy to forget the simple things that can make festival life so much more enjoyable. In this article you will learn what it takes for a festival not to suffer, but to have fun!

What do you need for a festival

Of course, the harsher conditions are part of the festival experience, but you can avoid some completely unnecessary hassles that won’t help you have a good time. Our advice is to start by making a list of your festival luggage and dividing it into categories – ‘Clothing and Accessories’, ‘Toiletries’, ‘Camping’ etc. However, also add those necessary but often forgotten things you need in each difficult situation to save.

Plasters for blisters is a must

On a festival weekend, you’ll be pacing back and forth so you don’t miss a performance by your favorite artists. Add to that a pair of sneakers or wellies you’ve only worn once before, and hundreds of people walking and stepping on your toes with you, blisters are almost inevitable. A gel-based band-aid to prevent further chafing is an easily overlooked need that you will bitterly regret.

What do you need for a festival – definitely a flashlight

I don’t know about you, but I’ve personally been in this situation dozens of times and never go anywhere without a flashlight, not even to a party, where of course it’s completely unnecessary. Too often I’ve been hanging out in front of a dark tent at 3 a.m., really tipsy and desperately needing to sleep. At these times you have to find the zipper of the tent extra quickly, don’t you? Or at least the tent itself! Unfortunately, this is difficult if you don’t have a flashlight with you. You reach for your phone to use it as a light source, but after all the photos and videos you’ve taken, the battery is dead. The next 10-15 minutes of trying to find the tent and zip is unbearable, but you can save yourself that “fun” if you remember to bring a flashlight.

Portable Cell Phone Charger

As we’ve alluded to, the hundreds of photos and videos you snap during the festival to capture your favorite artists’ performances forever will drain your phone battery in no time. While most festivals now offer top-up facilities, there are queues that will at least take you a long time, and there’s no guarantee your phone won’t disappear.

That’s why we advise you to take portable chargers with you. They are reliable and even the cheapest models can keep you going all weekend with a charged battery.

earplugs and eye mask

Large festivals with many artists usually last at least 4 days. You will find it difficult, if not impossible, to stick through such a program without getting enough sleep. Even if you camp at a distance from the main arena, you’re still surrounded by loud and happy people – and tents aren’t exactly soundproof. So if you want to afford a good night’s sleep, earplugs are an absolute must. It’s also summer and the sun rises incredibly early. That’s why we advise you to also take an eye mask in your luggage to give yourself a few more hours of rest.

Pack some clothespins in the backpack

Pack a few clothespins in your backpack before heading out to the festival. Chances are it will rain on one of the days and your clothes and sneakers will get soaked. Then, when the sun finally comes up, wring out your wet clothes and hang them from your tent or a nearby tree. Especially your socks – believe me, on the third day of the festival, a dry pair of socks will seem like a real luxury.

What do you need for a festival – Other necessities

The rest of your list should include:

tent and sleeping bag

Rollmatte

Inflatable pillow. Or just a pillowcase to stuff a sweater in

plastic bags and garbage bags

water tank

Ceiling

Cash

Clothing for every weather

shoes and long socks

Hat for the hot spells

suncream

wet wipes

Antibacterial hand wash

Paracetamol

Trockenshampoo

Waterproof clothing

sunglasses

Toilet paper

