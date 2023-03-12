SARS-CoV-2 has now become “endemic”. In other words: The virus is here and will stay there. But: Most people in Germany have now been vaccinated or were infected, there are only a few “immune naive” people left. This has been known since spring at the latest, than the RKI the proportion of people in Germany without any immunity estimated at 7%. One Interim evaluation of the IMMUNEBRIDGE study funded by the BMBF now confirms the finding.

What this means in concrete terms for protection against infection, severe courses or for infection control measures in the near future is an important question, but it should be left open here. I just want to go to the concept of “endemic” and an assessment of an actually clever person. Gunter Frank, who used to be valued by me for his lateral thinking and medical-critical publications in a positive sense defines the term with his new friends on the “Axis of Good” like this:

“Endemic means that the immunity of the population is so high that hardly any severe cases can occur (herd immunity). Too good German: We’re talking about a cold.”

That’s gross nonsense and Gunter Frank certainly knows it too. Ebola, for example, is definitely not a “cold” even if it is “only” endemic in West and Central Africa. The conclusions from the immunity status of the population in connection with the pathogenicity of the virus variants in circulation are decisive for the question of the severe courses. As I said, I don’t want to speculate about this here, experts should position themselves on this, and gladly also controversially.

Frank also has his own take on this:

“Whereas seriously ill patients with a weakened immune system, such as patients in the terminal stage of cancer or very old, multimorbid patients, can also die from a cold, which, however, has to be classified in the category of natural death or mercy death.”

The first part of his statement is correct, but it is only part of the answer to the question about the risk of severe courses, the second part of his statement leaves me a bit speechless. That is even more cynical than Boris Palmer’s statement, which was much criticized at the time, that we would only save people who would be dead in six months. Gunter Frank formulated here in the language of National Socialist euthanasia. I hope he reconsiders that sentence. He actually has enough brains for that.