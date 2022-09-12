Home Health What does it mean if you have a swollen but hard belly
Health

What does it mean if you have a swollen but hard belly

by admin
What does it mean if you have a swollen but hard belly

It is not uncommon to have a swollen belly, which may not be soft but definitely hard: when does this happen and what does it mean

swollen belly (Pixabay)

Have the flat stomach it is the dream of many, both men and women, and the sure goal of those who follow one diet and makes physical activity. Quite often, however, you suffer from swollen belly. This generally happens to those who, by eating too much and badly, get fat or inevitably enlarge them walls abdominal muscles.

Not infrequently, however, even those who have one often suffer from it healthy lifestyle all in all. In addition to creating discomfort on an aesthetic level, it also leads to psycho-physical discomfort that affects everyday life. Having a swollen belly, therefore, can mean many things, especially when it is even to the touch dura.

Because it happens to have a swollen and hard belly

hard belly swelling what it is
abdominal bloating (Pixabay)

Have the swollen belly and not mollewhich would simply mean accumulation of grassobut so durait means that the walls abdominal muscles have extended due to gas present inintestine. Often, in these cases, they accuse themselves backache, Tenesmo, cramps abdominal muscles e psychological discomfort. It is also accompanied by broken, flatulence e meteorism.

Read also: Lazarus syndrome, people who ‘come back’ from the dead: when it happens

When they do occur constipation, diarrhea, blood in I did, incontinence intestinal o lost from weight, you must go to the doctor immediately because it could be hidden behind a pathology of some importance. Generally, however, to cause the abdominal bloating is the hiring of too many foods garbage and the poor introduction into the body of water e fibre. Those who have a healthy lifestyle, on the other hand, may find themselves in this situation due to the ingestion of too much aria or if you eat very quickly.

See also  Life is Strange True Colors, the interactive novel that colors emotions

Read also: Blind people can see this

Even the fermenting of verdure or other high-fiber foods can lead to momentary bloating from the belly. The presence of gas in the intestine also increases due to the irritable bowel syndromebecause of intolerancesfood, reflux gastroesophageal or even in conditions of stress. The advice, for those who already follow a correct diet and maybe even do sports, is to integrate daily probiotics which help keep the flora intestinal.

You may also like

Smell: from memories to sexual attraction it is...

Lung cancer, immunotherapy has encouraging effects even in...

what it is, what are the risks and...

a new study demonstrates its harmfulness

“The damage improves after 9 months”

Elections 2022, Pregliasco: “I am Health Minister? Nice...

Death of Queen Elizabeth, this is how the...

Lung cancer: treatment and prognosis also linked to...

Early cancer, cases increase in under 50s

cases of intoxication from what was inside

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy