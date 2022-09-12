It is not uncommon to have a swollen belly, which may not be soft but definitely hard: when does this happen and what does it mean

Have the flat stomach it is the dream of many, both men and women, and the sure goal of those who follow one diet and makes physical activity. Quite often, however, you suffer from swollen belly. This generally happens to those who, by eating too much and badly, get fat or inevitably enlarge them walls abdominal muscles.

Not infrequently, however, even those who have one often suffer from it healthy lifestyle all in all. In addition to creating discomfort on an aesthetic level, it also leads to psycho-physical discomfort that affects everyday life. Having a swollen belly, therefore, can mean many things, especially when it is even to the touch dura.

Because it happens to have a swollen and hard belly

Have the swollen belly and not mollewhich would simply mean accumulation of grassobut so durait means that the walls abdominal muscles have extended due to gas present inintestine. Often, in these cases, they accuse themselves backache, Tenesmo, cramps abdominal muscles e psychological discomfort. It is also accompanied by broken, flatulence e meteorism.

When they do occur constipation, diarrhea, blood in I did, incontinence intestinal o lost from weight, you must go to the doctor immediately because it could be hidden behind a pathology of some importance. Generally, however, to cause the abdominal bloating is the hiring of too many foods garbage and the poor introduction into the body of water e fibre. Those who have a healthy lifestyle, on the other hand, may find themselves in this situation due to the ingestion of too much aria or if you eat very quickly.

Even the fermenting of verdure or other high-fiber foods can lead to momentary bloating from the belly. The presence of gas in the intestine also increases due to the irritable bowel syndromebecause of intolerancesfood, reflux gastroesophageal or even in conditions of stress. The advice, for those who already follow a correct diet and maybe even do sports, is to integrate daily probiotics which help keep the flora intestinal.