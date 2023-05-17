What does it mean to alkalize the body with food, and what does it have to do with tumors

The alkaline diet is based on certain principles aimed at alkalizing the body and fighting tumours, but there is no shortage of objections from science.

There is a relationship between nutrition and cancer, and experts have been divulging important information in this regard for years. But the topic is broad and it is easy to get confused.

All specialists agree that a healthy diet is the first method to reduce the risk of contracting many diseasesincluding tumors. But obviously it’s not enough to eat lots of fruit and vegetables to avoid getting sick. In the middle of these two “parameters” there really is a world made up of theories, indications, legends and even dangers.

In this article we focus in particular on the alkaline dietwhich according to some it would be effective against various forms of cancer. So let’s find out what it means to adopt this diet, which foods are involved and which are the contraindications.

What is the alkalizing diet for according to some theories

When it comes to dietary regimes, you know, it is necessary to be very careful, and it is wrong to generalize. As for the alkalizing dietits purpose would be that – through food precisely – of change the pH of the body, bringing it to a lower “acidity”. This for fight against tumourswhich are known to develop better in organisms and environments with a high pH.

Foods to alkalize the body, what are they?

So let’s go understand which foods are (supposedly) alkalizing: basically, if we wanted to start such a diet, what should we eat? According to the numerous information that we can find on the net, but also in many texts published over the years by specialists (or presumed specialists, the debate is still open), there are several alkalizing foods:

practically all vegetablesas well as all types of fruit and dried and/or dried fruitaromatic herbs and spices such as cinnamon, whole grains, tubers (especially potatoes to be eaten with their skins on) and roots (turnips, radishes, carrots) and legumes, but also Sale and the Bicarbonate.

According to the indications of alkalizing diets, we should take 80% of the type of food mentioned above and the remaining 20% should consist of refined flours and grains, meat and dairy products. Alcohol, sugar and industrial foods should be banned.

The opinion of scientists on the alkalizing diet and the warning: “it is dangerous for health”

At first glance, reading the indications above, we understand that certainly preferring fruit and vegetables to industrial foods can only do you good, at least in general. From here to hypothesize that this can fight the tumor (as a prevention or as a cure in the event of an ongoing disease? It is not clear) it actually takes some.

Scientists claim that alkalizing the body through food is impossible in the first place; moreover, even if we manage to change the pH, we could face serious health problems. This is because the body has its own balance, which if compromised triggers consequent mechanisms, which can lead to “metabolic alkalosis”a serious condition that requires adequate care.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)

