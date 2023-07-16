what does Juve have in mind?

Marco Bo Sunday 16 July 2023, 10:20

Il giallo Lukaku, which broke out on a midsummer evening, that of July 14, will give other rich chapters for a book that will make you snap on the chair several more times. But before trying to hypothesize the possible endings, it is inevitable to summarize what happened in the last 24 hours.

So the other day Inter, after having obtained the almost total certainty of sell Onana for 50 millionis in the condition of raise the offer for the Chelsea centre-forward who gives the green light to the 40 million with bonuses.

Lukaku, Inter and Ausilio’s call

But at its best, the player is not found, being untraceable, like his lawyer, for too long a time not to seem suspicious. So Marotta and Ausilio work to understand the reasons and discover how the bomber’s lawyer, Ledure– who doesn’t exactly work in harmony with Roc Nation (!) (the agency that takes care of the player’s image rights) – meanwhile he had played at other tables. Poker stuff, so green tables, and there were guys sitting there first red and black shirt and then black and white. That is the new director Giuntoli (probable presentation during the week, like Weah). There is enough to strike the gong and so when finally the Belgian, during the night, he calls Ausilio back, has difficulty explaining his position since the manager in decisive and pressing tones explains to him that the attitude he has taken is not tolerable. Total? The Nerazzurri abandon the negotiation and communicate it to Chelsea. That on the eve of the start of the season there is one more problem named Lukaku (who called Pochettino to inform him that he will retire).

