She is 46 years old, will soon be a young grandmother and has the physique of a twenty year old. How does the beautiful presenter have that physique and fight aging? Let’s discover together her secrets for eternal youth!

The presenter and model Swiss now transplanted in Italy for many years is a volcano of energy. At 46 he has a scary physique and a tone that even the youngest girls envy. Hers His silhouette it made her famous when she was younger and is still a great strength of hers. But how does he keep himself so fit? It was she herself who said it in several interviews and published it in Instagram stories more recently. Let’s see what secrets we can steal from her!

What Michelle Hunziker eats to stay young and beautiful

It starts with breakfast, a slice of toasted bread with a protein cream or with little sugar and fat. As far as main meals are concerned, she doesn’t give up on food, but she is very disciplined about quantities and sizes macronutrients. Eat 125 grams of protein, 140 grams of carbohydrates and 50 grams of fat each day. A lot of white rather than red meat, fish and eggs, but also low-fat cheeses that are always good. Olio only raw, no frying and light cooking like those a steam or grilled are her favorites.

We want to copy it but we don’t know what to cook? Let’s try with the rabbit meat, a very lean meat, with a side dish of steamed cabbage and 2 teaspoons of oil. For 6 days a week she is stricter about her diet, but she gives herself a day off from the diet. He allows himself a glass of Red wine in the evening and a few small sweet or savory snacks.

At 46 she will be the fittest grandmother in recent years, but how does she do it?

But a healthy and balanced diet is not enough to have such a physique, we know it well. Surely there is also the hand of genetics, but also thephysical activity it has its merits. She says she never stands still, she is a real volcano and if she can’t train she dedicates herself to sport. But little gym or weight room, she prefers them sport which are complete and more fun!

He practiced skiing, gymnasticsbut also loves hiking, pilates and is an expert in martial arts. If we want to copy it but we don’t have time for sport, we can carve out half an hour for ourselves at home too. With a few simple exercises we can have toned arms like yours, all you need is a little perseverance. So here’s what Michelle Hunziker eats to keep herself young and beautiful now that she’s about to become a grandmother! With a little effort we can copy it too and immediately feel younger and more beautiful.