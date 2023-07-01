What does our bank accounts have to do with the stall on Mes and Pnrr in Europe

Stalemate against stalemate, blackmail against political slap. On the one hand, the reform of the Mes, with the government trying to postpone the ratification of the new European state-saving fund as much as possible, asking for guarantees on the Stability Pact and banking union. On the other, the Pnrr, with the EU Commission which has not yet released the third installment of payments, and which, to do so, would have proposed to reduce the check compared to the 19 billion requested by Italy. Proposal that Giorgia Meloni’s executive would have flatly rejected for fear of “damage to its international reputation” and “internal political controversies”, writes Il Foglio today. The feeling is that on the Rome-Brussels axis a game of chess is taking place on the hottest economic dossiers. If not a real clash, certainly a tug of war that risks slowing down investments in the Italian recovery plan.

The Pnrr slowly

Certainly, the roadmap of the Pnrr in 2023 will be decidedly slower than planned by the previous government of Mario Draghi: the third installment was to be paid in February, but the Commission’s doubts about some projects, such as those for the stadiums in Florence and Venice, have led Brussels to set up a supplementary check on the Italian level. The verification and discussion with Minister Raffaele Fitto have been going on for four months, and last week it seemed that the stalemate had been overcome, so much so that Fitto himself had hinted that the installment would be released in these days.

According to Il Foglio, the Commission would have proposed to Rome to reduce the payment, in order to concentrate on the fourth installment, the one which, at least according to the calendar, was to be requested by Italy by June. But the government, already under the crossfire of the opposition and various local authorities for the management of the Pnrr, would not have liked what might seem like a political slap (or slap) from Brussels. It is perhaps no coincidence that on the eve of the EU summit in Brussels, Meloni attacked European Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, who had asked Italy to speed up the implementation of the recovery plan: “The Commissioner says we need to run, but if he had been more vigilant in the past, it would have been done faster”, said the premier speaking on Wednesday in the Senate. Translated: why is the EU fleaing us now and didn’t do it before when Draghi was in government?

The stalemate on the Mes

The answer to this question could be found in the other deadlock on the Rome-Brussels axis, the one on the Mes. The majority, in particular FdI and Lega, are clearly making melina on the reform of the European Stability Mechanism, proposing a postponement of at least 4 months of the ratification process, the last step for the entry into force of the new state-saving fund . For Meloni, the ok to the Mes would inevitably have a political backlash, given that for years she has opposed it, making it one of her strong points. The prime minister knows that, after years of negotiations and concessions made to Italy, the reform can no longer be called into question, because it would affect the country’s credibility. But in exchange for the political price to pay, Meloni wants to bring home results on the other delicate issues open to Brussels on the economic front: the reform of the Stability Pact and the completion of the banking union.

On the Pact, EU negotiations are effectively blocked with Germany which is asking for more stringent measures to push countries to contain deficits and reduce public debt. On the table is the Commission’s proposal, which instead would give Italy more time to deal with its debt and which is supported by France. The differences between Berlin and Paris risk delaying the reform until next year. Even longer times are expected for the completion of the banking union, i.e. the package of rules that the EU has been building for some years to deal with any banking crises jointly and in solidarity. In this package, Edis is still missing, a guarantee fund fed by the money of all European banks to guarantee the deposits of all EU current account holders: essentially, if a bank goes bankrupt in Italy, to guarantee the deposits of its customers there will also be Edis, with the money, let’s say, from German institutes.

What does the banks have to do with it

For years, Edis was blocked by Germany and frugal: if you have to share the risks, it was their thesis, then you must first reduce these risks. A spot phrase that had as a reference the mountain of impaired loans from Italian banks, i.e. loans granted by our institutions that were no longer repaid. Between 2016 and 2022, Italian banks kept their promise: if seven years ago impaired loans amounted to around 300 billion, today they are around 70. This is why, on this point, Prime Minister Meloni can claim that our country he did his homework, and now it’s up to the others to respect the agreements, unlocking the Edis. “Why ask me to hurry up on the Mes, if you are still wasting time on Edis?”, the Italian leader could say to those in Europe who press her to ratify the bailout fund.

Italy’s match with Brussels and the EU governments, therefore, is played out (and not from today) on these three dossiers (MES, Stability Pact and banking union). But Meloni also has the Pnrr problem. For now, the Commission and the prime minister are keen to underline that the discussions on the third installment are continuing “constructively”. But many, behind the scenes, argue that the tones are anything but tender. At stake are not only the 19 billion requested in February, but above all the future of the Pnrr, including the revision of the projects and, Meloni hopes, the lengthening of the times for the expenditure of the funds and the adoption of the related reforms.

Continue on Today

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

