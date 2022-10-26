The urge to urinate can depend on many factors, including age. But sometimes it is the symptom of an ailment that can be cured

Eugenio Spagnuolo – Milano

There are those who get to do it even 8 (or more) times a day. And who wakes up at night for the urge to go to the bathroom. Nothing serious: the bladder’s ability to hold urine can be tested by excessive amounts of fluid or changes due to age and nutrition. And the frequency of urination varies from person to person. But when the interruptions become continuousto the point of interfering with our daily activities, then it may be appropriate to seek medical attention. In fact, there could be one of these causes behind the rush to the bathroom …

DietFrequent urge to pee can be related to what we eat and drink. Some foods can cause the urge to pee (and sometimes even pains). Among the best known there are alcohol and coffee. But also citrus fruits, chocolate, tomatoes and spicy foods they can irritate the bladder causing the urge to urinate. What to do about it? Doctors recommend eliminating all common bladder irritants from the diet until symptoms disappear, then reintroducing suspicious foods, one by one to identify any causes.

DiabetesWhen not managed, diabetes causes blood sugar to be consistently high. This can cause frequent urination, as the kidneys are unable to reabsorb all the glucose: some ends up in the urine where it attracts more water, increasing the frequency of visits to the toilet. In this case, the doctor may prescribe a test for diabetes and any advice to manage blood sugar, starting with a balanced diet.

Urinary tract infections Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are another common cause of frequent urination. Usually you notice it, because in addition to the urge to pee, Symptoms of a UTI include pain and burning when urinating, cloudy urine, fever, pain in the pelvic area. What to do? To check for a urinary tract infection, it is important to talk to your doctor who may suggest specific tests. UTIs often require treatment with antibiotics to prevent them from turning into kidney infection. Tips to help prevent UTIs include: drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, take care of intimate hygiene but without resorting to products with anti-bacterials that could alter their natural balance, urinate after sexual intercourse and avoid holding on to pee. Drinking cranberry juice is also a good idea: thanks to the high presence of substances known as proanthocyanidins, it helps prevent the appearance of urinary tract infections.

DrugsNot infrequently the urge to pee can be a direct consequence of taking some drugs, even commonly used, such as diuretics, which are used for high blood pressure, sedatives and myo-relaxants. These effects are usually reported in the leaflet. Making your doctor aware of this is the first step to take, so that in case he can prescribe an alternative medication.

Interstitial cystitisInterstitial cystitis, also known as painful bladder syndrome, is a chronic inflammation of the bladder that causes frequent and urgent urination and, at times, also brings with it painful symptoms. We know that it develops when the nerve signals that trigger the urge to urinate no longer work as they should (although the reason for this is unclear). As a result, it may be necessary to urinate frequently, but in small quantities. It can affect people of any age and gender, but it is more common in women and a urinary tract infection, surgery, viral disease can contribute to it. Unfortunately, it is not easy for most people with interstitial cystitis to get a diagnosis. But excluding other pathologies affecting the urinary tract allows doctors to be able to identify it and propose a treatment.

Pregnancy Frequent urination can occur during pregnancy because the body produces more fluids at that stage, but also because the uterus expands, putting pressure on the bladder. Additionally, pelvic floor muscles can stretch and weaken during pregnancy and after childbirth, making it more difficult to retain fluids. The frequent urge to urinate usually lasts until after delivery. In the meantime, the advice is to avoid drinks that have a diuretic effect.

Enlarged prostate Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is a non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate that can cause frequent and urgent urination. As the prostate increases in size, it presses on the urethra and bladder, which can increase the urge to go to the toilet, especially at night. Symptoms of BPH range from incontinence to weak urine flow. The treatments include the use of supplements based on serenoa repens or specific beta-blocking drugs.