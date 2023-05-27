what does the Tar ordinance really say? From the death of Andrea Papi to the appeals of animal rights activists, the key points

Trento, 26 May 2023 – Orsa JJ4 and killing of the runner Andrea Papi: but what is written in the 8 ordinances of the Tar of Trento? Here are the highlights of 68.

The bear JJ4 could be transferred to the sanctuary of Zarnesti, in Romania

Certainly, judges suspend JJ4’s culls – considered on the basis of genetic evidence to be the killer of the 26-year-old from Caldes – and of MJ5. The news was immediately communicated by animal welfare associations. But the text of ordinance 68 also says much more.

“But of the other 200 scurrying around when do we talk about it?”, is the reflection of Alessia, Andrea Papi’s girlfriend. She that she writes on Facebook: “But it’s the free ones who are scary, no one talks about it, neither animal rights activists nor governors. Do we really want to wait and mourn another dead? Let’s focus on the present now, the supporters for or against the bear don’t get anywhere, now only the solutions count and I haven’t read them anywhere, neither from the losers nor from the winners of this appeal”.

Read more: Orsa JJ4, Ispra: “What is written in our opinion to the TAR”. Not just felling: what can happen

The Tar of Trento grants the suspension but it also dismantles the appeals of animal rights activists. The word most repeated by the judges is “inadmissibility”, which descends on the pages of the text as a barrier to the many objections.

Not only. When the death of Andrea Papi is mentioned, the text makes it clear: “Unlike what was deduced by the applicant associations (…), no further checks appear necessary on the cause of death of the young(…), because the factual picture of the aggression by the bear called JJ4 is adequately reconstructed, in the light of analyzes performed at the E. Mach Foundation on the biological material found at the site of the attack and of the autopsy report performed on the corpse”.

As you will remember Leal, Anti-Vivisection Leaguehad presented a biased expertise. Two vets based on the dentition they had come to the conclusion that it was Papi who attacked Papi a male bear and had therefore cleared JJ4.

“We have never contested the dynamics – the lawyer specifies today Rosaria Loprete, representing Leal -. But I remember that the Tar has yet to rule on the acquisition of other documents. And it will do so on June 22nd. On both JJ4 and MJ5. I remember that today there are 8 ordinances, as many as the appeals of the associations. Ours is the 66”.

Today in a press release, the anti-vivisection association informs that it has verified that the Foundation “of which the Province of Trento is the client, it is not accredited by Accredia as required by national and international law. Therefore, not having the certification for forensic genetic profiling, the quality and the outcome of the analyzes cannot count”.

Ordinance 68 lets the scientists speak and takes largely inspired by the Ispra documents also remembering the classification of dangerous and troublesome bears.

In particular JJ4 was considered – on the basis of rules set by Pacobacethe basic document on brown bears – as ‘high risk’ for his story, even before the deadly encounter with the runner. Furthermore, observes the Tar, the appellant associations to contest the choice of the abatement measure decided by the president of the Province of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti, they should have also challenge the Ispra-Muse report of 2021which however was not done.

But so what what will actually happen to the two bears? No one at this moment has it really clear. The Trentino administrative court seems anyway leave time for animal welfare associations to take further steps and challenge the documents cited. The suspension is in fact valid until June 27th. While the public hearing “for the discussion of the merits” is set for on December 14th. The barometer seems to be trending for the transfer of JJ4 and MJ5. The two most probable destinations: Romania and Jordan.