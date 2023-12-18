What does “Universal performance” mean?

Tiziano Vecchiato

Can the accompanying allowance be waived in exchange for the “universal benefit”? That is, a certain quantity of services, defined according to a person’s care needs. Today the legislator knows that he cannot question acquired rights and proposes to choose the one that is considered most responsive to personal needs. But will freedom of choice be beneficial or detrimental?

Universal performance

The universal benefit is described by Law 33/2023 (read here), in art.5 c2 come “introduction, also on an experimental and progressive basis, for non-self-sufficient elderly people who expressly opt for it, also providing for the specific regulation for the reversibility of the option, of a universal benefit graduated according to the specific care need and payable, at the individual’s choice beneficiary, in the form of a monetary transfer and personal services, of a value in any case not inferior to the allowances and further benefits referred to in the second period, within the resources referred to in article 8. This benefit, when used, absorbs the accompanying allowance, referred to in article 1 of law 11 February 1980, n. 18, and the further benefits referred to in article 1, paragraph 164, of law 30 December 2021, n. 234”.

It is therefore an evolution of the species traditionally called “accompanying allowance”. It was introduced over 50 years ago as a form of “compensation” for the institutional inability to guarantee responses to the needs and rights of people with social inclusion problems.

The recognition of the “accompanying allowance” dates back to 1968 (L. March 28 n. 406/1968 – Rules for granting an accompanying allowance to the absolutely blind). Then it was extended to totally disabled civilian invalids (L. 11 February 1980, n. 18) and further articulated by Law 21 November 1988, n. 508 “Supplementary rules regarding financial assistance to disabled civilians, the blind and the deaf and dumb”. It is interesting to note that many years ago the option was foreseen: “The interested party remains entitled to opt for the more favorable treatment” (art. 1 paragraph 5, Law 21 November 1988, n. 508). In the intentions of Law 33/2023, the possibility of opting means trying to balance economic performance with services. The widespread prevalence of monetary transfers without services has always not guaranteed adequate aid to the people who need and have the right to it. It is not an easy transition, on a cultural and legal level, because in the 1960s the idea of ​​giving an allowance concerned many daily obstacles and barriers that discriminated against people with disabilities in mobility, participation and social inclusion, without being able to offer services worthy of the name. In the following decades, much was done to break down the physical barriers that had justified this compensation.

Will freedom of choice be a gainer or a loser?

Today the legislator knows that he cannot question acquired rights and proposes to choose the one that is considered most responsive to personal needs. But will freedom of choice be beneficial or detrimental? In a society with many elderly people there is a great need for home services. The unsatisfied demand is enormous (at least one million people in the Pnrr estimates which become 2 million estimated with epidemiological indicators). It will then be very likely to find oneself among the losers who have chosen services, which however they will not receive due to the widespread difficulty of bringing them into people’s homes. It is therefore appropriate to ask ourselves first of all what the “services guaranteed by universal provision” will be. Will they concern the responses guaranteed by the Leps (Essential Levels of Social Benefits)? or will they concern the responses guaranteed by the LEAs (Essential Levels of Health Care)? The universal benefit concerns the former (Leps financed by social assistance) and not the latter (Lea “guaranteed” by the health fund). In essence, those who renounce the allowance do so to obtain greater Leps-type social assistance responses, which however they do not now receive, or even integrate them with Lea-type ones provided and financed by the national health service?

These are substantial differences and should not be underestimated, so as not to give up compensation that allows you to buy on the market what the public offering does not adequately guarantee. For now the Leps do not provide additional responses compared to what is currently provided by home social services. It is a shortcoming that can be overcome by declaring a new classification system for the responses guaranteed by the Leps. In fact, the current one is very generic and not oriented in this direction.

Rights that regress into opportunities

In light of these concerns, the organizational context in which the negotiation may take place must be seriously taken into consideration, taking into account that the contents of the universal service are “negotiable at the planning stage”. It means that they may prove to be discretionary given that project agreements in personal services are often not respected. The negotiation space provided for by law is defined as “personalized planning”, a setting in which to negotiate contents, times and delivery methods. But this dynamic is often unbalanced: on the one hand the power of those who can help and on the other the fragility of those who ask for help. In unbalanced negotiations the weaker may find himself forced to accept what is proposed to him by seeing “regress their rights in project-type negotiation opportunities”.

The difference is not insignificant: Rights cannot be discretionary opportunities. That is, people who live in conditions of reduced autonomy will be able to receive less than they receive today, in ways and times conditioned by the resources available. Those who propose project agreements usually promise flexibility and customization. But when agreements are made with few resources (those foreseen are not adequate for the challenge) the discretion in using them will inevitably weaken the system of trust necessary so that the legal and professional framework of the decree does not fail.

With customized projects

These are considerations that arise from reading the recent legislative decree: «Definition of the disability condition, of the basic assessment, of reasonable accommodation, of the multidimensional assessment for the development and implementation of the personalized and participatory individual life project». It was preliminarily approved by the Council of Ministers on 3 November 2023. It will have to acquire the agreement of the Unified Conference, the opinion of the Council of State, the opinions of the House and Senate Commissions and then be launched in concert with the Ministers of work and social policies, economics and finances and health, for business and autonomy.

A similar decree will be issued in implementation of law no. 33 of 23 March 2023 “Delegations to the Government regarding policies in favor of elderly people”, that in particular in art. 5 provides for a Delegation to the Government regarding “policies for the economic sustainability and flexibility of long-term care and assistance services for elderly people and non-self-sufficient elderly people”. It cannot be assumed that the future decree will conflict with the provisions of what we are commenting on. It concerns people with disabilities, even those who, upon reaching the age of 65, will be able to claim the right to continuity and portability of acquired rights. With this double interpretation, let’s see some passages of the provision to better understand the potential and critical issues. To the art. 2 appropriately “defines what we are talking about”.

By way of example, we propose two definitions: 2 c.1 lett. m) the Project of the person with disability “starting from his/her desires, expectations and preferences, is aimed at identifying, in a unitary existential vision, interventions, services, supports, formal and informal, to allow the person himself to improve the quality of one’s life, to develop all its potential, to be able to choose life contexts and participate in conditions of equal opportunity compared to others”. At letter o) of the same article the «budget Of project»: “set of human, professional, technological, instrumental and economic resources, public and private, which can also be activated within the local community and the informal support system, to be allocated to the life project”.

Finally, the Art. 28 c. 2 completes the picture: “The preparation of the project budget is carried out according to the principles of co-programming, co-planning with third sector bodies, integration and interoperability in the use of public resources and interventions and, if available, of private interventions”. These are examples that make us imagine a network of attentions, condensed in a text of 38 articles where the expression “project” occurs 83 times, demonstrating the emphasis dedicated to this theme. It will not be easy to manage negotiations and agreements where public and private stakeholders offering services are also involved. They will be able to confuse the means with the ends, co-planning with co-promising, agreeing downwards, making the protection of the weakest insecure and arbitrary.

We need a gentle right

It then becomes necessary to start again from a “gentle right”. If the person is really at the centre, the adjective “kind” is not equivalent to “weak” but to “strong and demanding” precisely to be kind to those who need it most, and therefore right. It starts from knowledge and understanding of human conditions. He listens and questions himself about the rights to be guaranteed, about the necessary vital conditions, knowing that the positive effects of the rules are not obvious because they do not depend only on how they are written. Paolo Zatti, who started this great research over ten years ago, already recalled in 1998 that: «the tendency to propose bills with a complex and too detailed structure, difficult to approve, problematic management is ambiguous: with the results of impotence and growing force of the facts that we all know». The structure of the decree is in fact complex, meticulous, meticulous and for this reason it falls within the risks just described. Clear and luminous approaches arise from an enlightened culture and are often condemned to not giving a good account of themselves in the social sphere.

It happens when they separate legal truth from existential truth, which is instead necessary to qualify the choices we are talking about. The same idea of ​​NA (Non Self-Sufficiency) used in the two delegations encourages a negative reading of the people who live in this condition, underestimating the abilities that each person has available. The reason is constitutional because even those classified as NA, yesterday as today, can claim the right to have duties and to exercise them “with help”, with the abilities and dignity recognized by the Constitution. Damage can occur by manipulating project rights, technically expiring, which can easily degrade into bureaucratized opportunities, made up of performances lacking in humanity.

It is the risk of personalization, when it exposes the weakest to the power of those who promise but then do not guarantee existential results, providing services and not solutions. Thus, remunerated performanceism that does not humanize people’s lives can prevail. But who is it for?

Tiziano Vecchiato, Zancan Foundation.

