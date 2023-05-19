What dye do you use for your hair? Be careful, doctors are sounding the alarm: some are cancerous

Hair dye can be dangerous, doctors invite you to pay close attention to the products purchased and the brands used.

Hair coloring, very common in women and growing among men, has been happening for years with products that dye the discolored part of the hair using a dye combined with other chemical substances.

To dye your hair, the best experts recommend using natural products. Some of them, however, not only are not at all, but are even risky for health. And, mind you, when we talk about dangers we are not referring to ‘simple’ irritations, but rather serious pathologies.

Hair dye: beware of brands, it’s a health alert

Reading labels is the best way to defend yourself. When choosing one natural dye, therefore, it must be verified that it objectively does not contain chemicals. Aniline is one of the most dangerous products and, if present, it is certainly inadvisable for coloring hair.

One of the biggest problems that has been talked about for some time associated with the use of hair dye is the direct correlation with the bladder cancer. Studies have shown that this is able to give an increase in exposure to the disease, in particular for the use of dark colors. Obviously the frequency, the type of exposure and the product used count, but the data confirm what we already knew: prolonged exposure to certain substances is a real risk.

Among other components there are many elements that can cause allergies and dermatitis. Therefore, it is useful to consult a pharmacist or dermatologist before proceeding. In this way you can have direct advice on the type of product to buy, also based on your skin. There are certainly subjects more delicate than others and this aspect should not be underestimated, it is essential to test it by applying the color on the arm for half an hour to understand how the skin reacts and only then apply it on a large area such as that of the hair.

In the following days it is advisable to avoid doing it repeatedly shampoo because this only thins the color and makes it even stronger for the skin that absorbs it every time again. Dark black is to be avoided, it is better to use dark brown, because there are many toxic components in this type of coloring and therefore the risk is greater for health.

The experiments and DIY should be avoided, such as buying super cheap products that contain very irritating chemicals. These are dangerous not only in the short term when dyeing but also in the long term because they penetrate the hair and scalp and can cause very unpleasant situations and problems that are very harmful to health.