Not all hair dyes are safe, doctors have sounded the alarm: some that are too carcinogenic could lead to health problems.

All women throughout their lives use hair dyes. There are those who do it to change their look, who to revive the color, who instead to cover gray hair: sooner or later they are used by all. The fact is that regardless of whether you choose to do them at home or in the salon, in any case not all approved dyes are actually safe.

It is true that to be used in Italy they must pass some tests, and have limits on the level of harmful substances present within them, but being a product that is used very often, over the years it can lead to health problems.

Recent studies have been carried out which in fact have traced a correlation between the substances contained in hair dyes and the development of certain tumors. Talking about it is also a doctor on TikTok, a dermosurgeon who is very attentive to the products on the market.

Doctor Marino Fundarò decided to tell some advice for avoid running into products that are too harmful to health which could also lead to the development of bladder cancer in the long run.

Doctors’ advice for choosing hair dyes, here’s what to do and what to avoid

If you usually do the tint for various and possible needs, it is appropriate look at the brand. The best-known brands are usually also the ones most subjected to checks, unlike the sub-brands which perhaps try to save money on checks and various tests in order to have a low price. The first risk factor for bladder cancer, in fact, is hair dye, above all contains l’aniline. The latter, combined with other components, can be highly carcinogenic for our body.

It would also be better, where possible, avoid do-it-yourself. In this case, if you wanted to improve the color, you could always resort to natural dyes such as henna without picramate, it does not color like real synthetic dyes as they are herbs that you mix with hot water and leave on the hair, bringing it to color it in different shades.

Washing your hair too often after dyeing can lead to excessive color absorption by the skin tissues, because the continuous shampoos would lead to thinning the dye residues that stick to the hair. Furthermore, the colors to be absolutely avoided are black and blue black, it is much better to use dark brown for example, but the pigments present in black are definitely the worst.



Among the various problems that one could run into, there is not only cancer, which obviously occurs in very low percentages, but irritation and hives are instead the first signs that our skin is inflamed in contact with those substances. This is why it would be better to avoid continuing with the same color if you experience itching and a feeling of discomfort on the skin.

