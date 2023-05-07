What flowers for clay soil – 12 magnificent garden plants

Clay soil is a challenge for gardeners because it is moist, dense, and can sometimes become as solid as a brick. This type of soil leaves the plants little room for air and water movement. However, there are plants that tolerate clay soil and even help improve its texture and drainage. Clay soil also has its advantages – it is very fertile and provides good moisture for the plants. You can find out which flowers are suitable for clay soil in this article.

Black-eyed Susanna for every garden

Black-eyed Susanna (Rudbeckia hirta) is an excellent plant for any garden because they are adaptable and very easy to care for. The flowers bloom for months with their brilliant blooms and live for years. The plant tolerates clay soil but take care to ensure good drainage. The plant thrives best in rich, moist soil.

Daylily for gorgeous blooms all summer long

Hemerocallis (daylily) flowers, which are mostly yellow and orange, bloom in succession throughout the summer. Although each daylily flower only blooms for one day, the flowers are many. When buying the plants, avoid weak-looking hybrids as they are often too picky. The plant thrives in moist soil but prefers fertile loam. It is known to do well in loamy soil.

Roses do well in clay soil

Roses do well in clay soil. Climbing roses are particularly suitable for this type of soil. Your plants will definitely benefit from clay soil that has been improved with plenty of well-rotted organic matter such as compost, leaf mold or bark chips. In fact, such soils are a bit more difficult to work with, but they are rich in nutrients and minerals that roses need to bloom profusely and grow healthily. If you have heavy clay soil, you will need to mulch the roses annually to aerate the soil and improve drainage to keep the roots from waterlogging.

What flowers for clay soil: Foxglove

Both the native foxglove (Digitalis purpurea) and the cultivated forms are suitable for growing on heavy soil in the sun or semi-shade. The plant is a popular garden flower. In the first year it grows as a rosette of leaves, then it blooms in the second year and then dies. In general, it produces enough seeds so that your garden will always have new plants.

The goldenrod is a perennial plant

Goldenrod (Solidago canadensis) is sometimes confused with the allergenic ragweed, although it is not a sinus irritant. This plant tolerates poor soil and also loam. The same applies here: Ensure good drainage. This is a herbaceous perennial plant with stems that reach 2 to 4 meters in height and its flowers are bright and showy.

Birds also appreciate elderberry

Elderberry (Sambucus nigra) has soft pink flowers and dark purple foliage and is a real eye-catcher outdoors. The berries of the plant are edible and are also appreciated by birds. It grows in the warmer parts of Europe, North America, Asia and North Africa. Elderberry is known to be used as a dietary supplement for colds, flu, and other illnesses.

Holly for an exotic look

Holly (Eryngium yuccifolium) with its thistle-like flower heads adds an exotic touch to any garden. The flowers are also perfect as cut flowers that can be kept for days. This plant prefers a rather dry, sandy soil, but can also grow in well-drained loam. It is relatively easy to care for.

The perennial grey-leaved campion

The gray-leaved campion (Lychnis coronaria) loves full sun and gives the outdoor area an exotic look. Its scarlet, cruciform flowers are on erect stems and the flower is a perennial herb growing to 100cm tall. Their leaves are white fibrous or white silky. The stem is forked at the top, densely leafy at the base, with a rosette and sparser leaves towards the top.

Asters keep in the garden until frost

Asters bloom in late summer and fall and last in the garden until frost. The plants also thrive in loamy soil but need good drainage. If you have heavy loam, you should create a raised bed or double-dig the soil. Feed the flowers on rotted compost and they will be happy!

Grow knotweed as ground cover

The flowers of the knotweed (Persicaria) in pink or terracotta tones enrich your garden all summer long. This is a delightful groundcover plant and loves full sun or part shade. Their leaves change color in autumn and make your outdoor area a colorful place.

Chinese lantern flower can be dried

The Chinese lantern flower (Physalis alkekengi var. franchetii) is an exotic species with orange, papery lanterns that bloom in autumn. The flowers can be dried and presented as decoration. It is a vigorous perennial that prefers sun or partial shade.

Tick ​​Seed is a hardy flower

Tick ​​seed (Coreopsis) is an extremely hardy plant native to North America. It is drought tolerant and easy to care for, and blooms consistently throughout the season. The plant is not very picky about its location, but it prefers a well-drained soil.