What foods lower cholesterol? Never miss them

What foods lower cholesterol? Never miss them

The very useful examination on this topic, to find out how to eat with taste while remaining protected: which foods lower cholesterol?

What foods lower cholesterol? An important premise must be made, namely that it is not enough just to eat correctly to carry out prevention or to try to fix an already compromised situation. An excellent advice to follow is in fact also to combine good physical activity.

More generally, it also helps to take a healthy diet specially compiled by a nutritionist or dietician as a point of reference. These indications will be full of suggestions on how to eat healthily. And we will know which foods lower cholesterol.

Proper nutrition will then lead to a series of various other benefits, not only inherent in being able to control cholesterol levels but also blood sugar levels and more. There are many studies that confirm that eating healthy and well also helps to raise an important defense against serious episodes such as heart attacks and strokes.

As far as protection against bad cholesterol is concerned, rather than specific foods, here we mean categories. What are these?

What foods lower cholesterol, let’s eat these

There are the fiber-rich foodssuch as dried fruit and fresh seasonal fruit and vegetables, cereals, legumes and mushrooms, which provide many and which help not only to prevent bad cholesterol from developing but also to facilitate the digestive system, thus lightening the intestine.

Then there are the foods with omega 3, the so-called good cholesterol, namely: salmon, swordfish, oily fish in general, soybean oil, kiwi. They are potent anti-inflammatory and hypotensive.

And foods that contain omega 9, such as virgin and extra virgin olive oil and olives. It doesn’t end there: yoghurts, which contain plant stanols and sterols, foods rich in vitamin C (citrus fruits in general, apples…) and then various safe supplements recommended for this purpose will help ensure that cholesterol always remains low.

We always repeat that the advice of a nutritional expert can make a difference for the better in order to reduce the impacts that are related to having to live with high cholesterol.

