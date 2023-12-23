What foods make you eat more (and why)

Study Identifies “Hyperpalatable Foods” as Risk Factor for Weight Gain and Obesity

Recent studies have shed light on a category of foods known as “hyperpalatable foods,” which have been linked to an increased risk of weight gain and obesity. These foods, rich in fat, simple sugars, and sodium, are so irresistibly delicious that they can lead to addictive eating behaviors, similar to the effects of drugs on the brain.

According to a study published in the International Journal of Obesity, these hyperpalatable foods have the ability to create a feeling of pleasure and satisfaction in the brain, triggering a cycle of continuous consumption. The study, conducted in 2019 by the University of Kansas, provides specific criteria for classifying hyperpalatable foods, including the percentage of fat, sodium, and sugars or carbohydrates in the food.

Professor Manon Khazrai of the Fondazione Policlinico Universitario Campus Bio-medico of Rome explains that these highly rewarding foods activate the mesolimbic dopaminergic system in the brain, which is involved in the sensation of pleasure and plays a role in the learning and memory process. This chemical reaction in the brain can lead to a sense of dependence on certain foods, similar to substance abuse.

While it may seem difficult to resist the addictive nature of these hyperpalatable foods, Professor Khazrai emphasizes that it is possible to overcome food temptations by learning the basics of healthy eating and remaining mindful of what is being consumed. By being aware of food choices and integrating these exceptions into a balanced diet, it is possible to enjoy these foods in moderation without negative consequences.

As concern grows over childhood obesity, especially with children’s consumption of hyperpalatable foods, Professor Khazrai advises that educating children about healthy eating can significantly benefit their health and overall eating behavior. Natural alternatives such as fruits and oily dried fruits are recommended as substitutes for highly rewarding snacks.

The study also highlights common myths about hyperpalatable foods, including the beliefs that cane sugar is preferable to refined sugar, or that pink salt is less harmful than table salt. Educating individuals about these myths and making informed choices about their diet can help maintain a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

Ultimately, the key to managing hyperpalatable foods within a healthy and balanced diet lies in moderation, careful monitoring of portion sizes, and integrating these exceptions into a diet context. It is possible to enjoy these foods occasionally, as long as they are consumed in the right proportions and frequency, and in the context of an overall healthy and varied diet.

