What foods to eat for nerves

Eating properly means not only taking care of your physical health but also, and above all, your mental health. As many well know, a bad diet can have a considerable impact on states of anxiety and stress. Just like for any other organ or tissue, in fact, even i nerves need many essential micronutrients. Not to mention that the well-being of the nervous system is essential to preserve some vital functions of the body and prevent some neurological diseases, including cognitive decline and dementia.

Micronutrients that are good for the nerves

A good and correct diet, especially in old age, it favors the maintenance of cognitive faculties and psychophysical well-being. In this sense, stocking up on antioxidants and other essential nutrients can slow down the physiological aging process.

Between substances that help strengthen the nervesalso protecting them from possible chronic inflammation, there are:

B vitamins (B1, B2, B6 and B12)

Vitamin C

Vitamin E

Vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid)

Each of the vitamins listed above not only ensures proper functioning of brain activities, but also preserves the body’s cells from oxidative stress.

Also fundamental are the minerals. In particular: iron, zinc, calcium, magnesium and potassium. The latter favors the transmission of nerve impulses and, therefore, the ability to react to stimuli. Calcium and magnesium, on the other hand, contribute to the normal functioning of the nervous system by reducing stress or any conditions of exhaustion.

Finally, even the tryptophan – an amino acid present in many proteins of animal origin, known to be the precursor of serotonin – it is very important for the health of the nervous system. It acts as a neurotransmitter and is therefore able to regulate mood.

What foods to eat

Having ascertained that psychophysical well-being also depends on the type of diet, let’s see what foods to eat for nerve health.

Let’s start with fresh fruit and then give it citrus fruits: oranges, tangerines, clementines, grapefruit and lemons. They are a concentrate of vitamin C which, as previously mentioned, contributes to the protection of nerve cells from oxidative stress. Then follow the banana, very rich in calcium, phosphorus, iron and potassium. Also highly recommended Red fruitsespecially blueberries: they contain molecules called “anthocyanins” which act as antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory properties.

No less important are green leafy vegetables, such as spinach e broccoli, rich in precious minerals, vitamin B6 and fibre. The same is said of pumpkin seeds: they are a concentrate of zinc, magnesium and iron.

As sources of protein, experts suggest consuming both eggs, which contain vitamin B12 and vitamin D, as well as the pesce (salmon and tuna).

In the list of foods useful for preserving the well-being of the nerves, i legumesi cereals (especially oats) and the cacao. The latter contains tryptophan, a substance that the body converts into serotonin (the hormone of happiness). Even the green teaamong drinks, it is highly recommended by experts in the field of nutrients as it helps preserve memory and cognitive faculties.

Finally, one last suggestion is to combine a little exercise and proper hydration with the diet.