“There is a squeeze connection between food and sleep quality. Both the timing of meals and the quality of food are important. Particularly relevant is breakfast, the first meal of the day». On the occasion of World Sleep Day (March 17) the nutritionist biologist Martina Donegani outlined some basic principles for better sleep. Regenerating sleep depends on numerous factors, which the expert has summarized thanks to an initiative promoted in collaboration with Uber Eats, food delivery platform which allows you to receive meals from local restaurants. It doesn’t matter if the food is homemade, cooked in a restaurant or delivered through a food delivery service: eating habits are decisive with respect to the quality of sleep. According to statistics, almost one out of three Italians declares that they are not satisfied with the hours they sleep. One in seven would like to intervene on the mechanism that induces sleep to improve the hours dedicated to rest. A study published in the journal Scientific Reportscreated by researchers from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, states that i sleep disturbances are increasing. Hence the need to establish some simple rules to fall asleep easily.

Breakfast dictates the rhythms of the food day “It’s important don’t skip breakfast, which allows you to dictate the rhythms of the food day – explains Donegani – this meal must provide 20% of the total calories burned during daily activities ». Breakfast must be balanced in terms of nutrients, even if it does not have a direct effect on sleep phase.

During the night, calories are burned and liquids are lost: it is necessary to be hydrated The first fundamental rule is to keep the body well hydrated. During the night there is a transpiring action which leads to a loss of water. "If you fall asleep and are not well hydrated – says Donegani – there is a risk that the thirst center sends signals that can disturb sleep and not guarantee quality rest".

It’s important not to skip dinner, which accounts for 35% of your daily calories According to the expert it is important not to skip dinner to avoid waking up due to the stimulus of hunger. The evening meal, which shouldn’t be too heavy so as not to affect digestion, represents the 35% of total calories and should be made up of a mix of carbohydrates (bread, rice, pasta, potatoes), vegetables and proteins. “Some studies have shown that meals that are too rich in fat strain digestion and worsen the quality of sleep,” Donegani points out.

When to dine? There is no precise timetable As for the timing of the dinner, there is no precise time to eat the meal. AND a decision that depends on the rhythms of the people and from when they go to sleep: «The rule is to wait at least two or three hours before going to bed».

What are sleep-friendly foods? Those rich in tryptophan There are some sleep-friendly foods, rich in tryptophan, which cannot be missing in the diet. Tryptophan is a precursor amino acid of serotonin (good mood hormone) which, in turn, can be converted into melatonin, essential in regulating the sleep-wake cycle. Tryptophan is present in eggs, cheeses, legumes, meat, walnuts and hazelnuts, fish, whole grains, some vegetables such as asparagus, spinach, endive, cauliflower, chard and lettuce.

Carbohydrates improve the availability of tryptophan «It is important to enter foods rich in tryptophan but that's not all – Donegani reminds us – it is always advisable to combine a source of carbohydrates which are rich in starches and, thanks to the stimulation of insulin, manage to improve the availability of tryptophan, which is assimilated more easily». In this sense, the single dish is the best choice, without exaggerating with the condiments and with the doses.

Vitamin B1 and B6 play a role in the production of serotonin It is essential to ensure a good supply of vitamins B1 and B6, which play a role in the hormone synthesis of serotonin and are found in whole grains, legumes, eggs, meat and fish.

Dairy products are valid allies against insomnia At dinner, the nutritionist recommends taking foods rich in calcium that have a slight calming effect: from this point of view, dairy products, rich in tryptophan and calcium, prove to be allies of the body against insomnia. Likewise, a cup of hot milk can help you fall asleep.

Do not abuse alcohol As far as drinks are concerned, it is necessary not to abuse alcohol, which is harmful because, although it induces drowsiness, it causes night-time awakenings after which it is difficult to go back to sleep. So alcohol yes, but in moderation.