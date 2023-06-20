What hair length makes you younger? These are the trend haircuts in summer 2023!

Eternal youth is probably every woman’s dream, isn’t it? We’re always flattered when people think we’re younger than we really are. In order to look fresh and young, we constantly spend a lot of money on beauty treatments and overpriced care products. But that doesn’t have to be the case, because even the right haircut can cheat away a few years. Okay, But What Hair Length Makes You Younger? Which is better for mature ladies – short or longer hair? These are probably questions that concern us more and more from a certain age. And we found the answer for you! You can find out which hairstyles make you younger and the trend haircuts in summer 2023 in our article!

Hairstyles with this hair length make you younger

Forget hyaluronic acid, botox and co.! You don’t have to dig deep into your wallet to cheat away a few years. Optical anti-aging is not only successful with expensive procedures, make-up tricks or styling tips for older women. There is actually a certain length of hair that makes you younger and acts like a real makeover. As we age, our hair loses volume and elasticity and feels somewhat dry and dull. Unfortunately, at some point there is less and less left of our supple and shiny head of hair.

But that’s no reason to panic, because hairstyles of this length make you look younger! We are of course talking about short hairstyles that ensure a youthful appearance and are among the biggest hairstyle trends in summer 2023. Short hair for older women feels wonderfully light and airy and can easily keep up with a long mane. Whether pixie cut, bob or the long bob in summer – the selection is now really huge, so there is certainly something for every taste and style.

Short hair: These are the trend haircuts in summer 2023

We have already told you which hair length makes you look younger. And now, of course, we would like to introduce you to the trend haircuts in summer 2023 for short hair. Short hairstyles are extremely practical for the summer months and are very popular with younger and more mature women alike. But getting the perfect haircut isn’t just about cheating away a few years. It is much more important that it suits our hair structure and optimally showcases our assets. To achieve a flattering and modern look, it is best to seek advice from a hairstylist you trust.

Der Pixie Cut ab 40

Anyone with the right dose of confidence can pull off a pixie cut. The pixie has always been a symbol of courage and is a timeless classic among short hairstyles. Anyone who makes the bold look will be rewarded with an excellent haircut. Whether it’s a short pixie cut, with layers, with or without bangs – when it comes to styling, the pixie is a real all-rounder and is still one of the trend haircuts in summer 2023 for short hair.

The cropped haircut gives our face more shape and structure, making it ideal for cheating away a few years. The short hair is also very easy to care for and requires very little styling in the morning – perfect for anyone who doesn’t feel like spending hours on their hairstyle.

Bixie cut as a trend haircut in summer 2023

Take a part pixie and two part bob with a dash of rock ‘n’ roll twist and what do you have? Beautifully sassy, ​​chic and a great head turner – the bixie cut is being hailed as one of the trending haircuts of summer 2023 and it’s not hard to see why.

The short length makes you younger and the multiple layers give our hair an extra dose of dynamism and fullness. If a pixie cut is too drastic for you, then the bixie is what you need! The trend hairstyle is a hybrid of the pixie and the bob, giving us the best of both worlds.

Short Wolf Cut

What was trendy in the past will come back at some point – at least as far as the trend haircuts in summer 2023 are concerned. The Short Wolf Cut is our new favorite for the coming season and the cheeky hairstyle makes us look younger immediately. Similar to the mullet hairstyle, the short wolf cut hair is cut short at the front and heavily layered at the back. To enhance the rejuvenation effect, combine the hairstyle with fringed bangs that gently cover the forehead.

The French Bob for women over 40

What hair length hairstyles make you look younger? Good old Bob, of course! The hairstyle classic always makes you look younger and never gets boring due to the different variants – just think of the micro bob from 60. We were particularly impressed by the French bob, which was already very trendy a few years ago. Now the elegant cut is celebrating a huge comeback and is definitely one of the trend haircuts in summer 2023 for short hair. The hair ends just below the chin and thus our facial features are optimally accentuated.

Wavy Blunt Bob

The blunt bob also made it onto our list of hairstyles that make you younger. The hair is cut accurately to one length and the blunt cut provides more volume and dynamics. However, we find the blunt bob a bit too strict and that is why we wear it with fine curls. The Beach Waves for short hair feel wonderfully light and modern and are made for the warm summer months.