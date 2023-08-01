what happened a month later

Vittoria kisses the single Edoardo, it is the straw that overflows the vase. Daniele asks for the confrontation bonfire but for the couple, who had gone to Temptation Island to understand if they wanted a child together, there is nothing more to be done. But let’s go in order.

The bonfire

«I did all the things because I felt like doing them, how many times have you rejected me? I had things here that you no longer gave me.’ This is how Vittoria is justified during the Temptation Island advance confrontation bonfire aired on Monday 31 July.

«I came here – explains Vittoria in the last episode – and I never questioned your love for me. I wasn’t pleased to see how you are when you’re with her (the single one), I’ve never asked you anything, I’ve never given you a chance to worry starting from my seriousness. I only felt connected to this guy because he gave me what you didn’t give me. You never said thank you, I always supported you”

«I realized that my greatest fear was to go home – she continues – perhaps we no longer understood each other, here I felt like myself and appreciated, I want someone who is next to me, who makes me feel beautiful, happy. I did what I did thinking of us».

“I am very disappointed – comments Daniele – I punched the bathroom door, but to this day he still thinks only of her, I wanted the child”. Vittoria admits that she kissed the single Edoardo. “I think I don’t deserve such a thing. I’ve never insulted you, you from day one. We shared four years together, was it just crap?”

Filippo Bisciglia asks the couple what they want to do, stay together or go their separate ways? Daniele is the first to speak «Only Philip, these are things that are not forgiven, I’m sorry». Vittoria: «Alone, I’m sure».

A month later

A month after the end of the Temptation Island recording, are Daniele and Vittoria still separated? If she would have liked, Daniele’s disappointment is too great, there is no longer any couple.

«I’m getting used to this new life – admits Vittoria – I want to specify why I wanted a child from him because I love him, not because I feel a deadline. I don’t know if he has forgiven me, maybe he understood me, I don’t know. We met at home, we spoke, I apologized, I made a journey with a sort of hatred inside, I should have stopped earlier. To date our situation has not changed, we have obvious character differences ».

«I was really ill, I went ten days without ever training – says Daniele, still wounded -. Every day that passes I try to get better and better. But slowly, slowly I’ll get over it. I’m deeply disappointed, I don’t expect it to go that far. It often happens that he writes to me, the loss is definitive, it is not momentary. The thing is still fresh, four years of history in one month are not so easily forgotten. I hope to get up stronger than before and take my life back in my hands ».

