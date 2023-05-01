Home » What happened in Magdeburg 700 years ago? And how was the concert in Magdeburg’s Elbauenpark? – Health check
What happened in Magdeburg 700 years ago? And how was the concert in Magdeburg’s Elbauenpark? – Health check

Do you remember the gentleman with the soft voice and the strange views on Corona who actually wanted to leave for Thailand two years ago? He is still there. A few days ago he advertised on the side of his obscurant association MWGFD for a “big demo” in Magdeburg on April 29th. He begins with the false claim that STIKO is currently expanding its catalog of recommendations for Covid vaccination (on the contrary, it is restricted) and whispers meaningfully that in his whole life he has “never had anything more important to share”. Bhakdi further:

“Come to the Domplatz in Magdeburg. Find out in front of God’s house how monsters dared and managed to commit this incredible outrage and give themselves super-divine omnipotence. Here in this square 700 years ago, Magdeburgers rose up to be the first to initiate the Reformation. Now the hour of Reformation 2.0 has come and this time everything is at stake. Namely, to save humanity. Everyone who is united here today in Magdeburg: Stand up again after 700 years, for God, for truthfulness and for humanity.”

At the end of the video, he lowers his worried head with folded hands. Amen. 700 years ago, i.e. 1323, what was there on the cathedral square in Magdeburg? The cathedral was not finished then and the Reformation was still a long way off. Whether Bhakdi wanted to allude to Luther’s sermon in 1524 and made a mistake by 200 years? He’s also otherwise somewhat idiosyncratic with numbers.

Who knows. His followers won’t care. Actually me too. In any case, Bhakdi, who obviously also thinks historically laterally, could not follow in Luther’s footsteps. Although speaks the ARD regional broadcaster MDR from 3,000 announced participants, but apart from that the “big demo” found practically no response in the media. The police in Magdeburg also seems to have missed the historical dimension of the most important message in Bhakdi’s life. She tweeted on Saturday:

“Tomorrow the millennium tower in Elbauenpark #Magdeburg will open the stage for a special musical event with our state police orchestra.”

