what happened in the April 22nd episode

After Enrico Brignano’s parenthesis, the judges are called to vote on who should leave the programme. Cricca and Ramon are at the center of the study and Maria De Filippi calls the other students to decree which of them has had the approval of Tim’s audience, and it was Angelina. Meanwhile, the boys go back to the house and discuss what is about to happen.

Click: “You have to stop taking things for granted, you thought you were going out and you didn’t go out“, Ramon retorts: “You deserve more to be in here, really.” The two are then called by Maria De Filippi and the boys reveal things: “Ramon was the person who was closest to me most of all, he is available for others, even if he is the first who would need it, in this place he has found things he had not looked for, don’t be one against the world” says Cricca who continues: “It’s as if I were reborn coming here, you remember that I’m out of here, I love you, even if I didn’t like you at the beginning, we took over the reins of the house, we thought we were mature and we’re not”.

Ramon talks about Clique: “He’s a person I discovered, he was really indispensable here, this thing about feeling alone has never bothered me, he was there to give me his hand to advise me to talk to myself, out of here I hope to continue this great friendship, to experience what you do outside, like normal people, I hope it’s really in my daily life, because he’s a person who does me good and makes me feel good”