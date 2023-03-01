CREMONA – Mourinho lost his temper at the start of the second half andreferee Piccinini could not help but expel him on the recommendation of fourth man Serra. Roma thus first gave up the presence of their coach and then also the desire to win the match against Cremonese, which turned into a nightmare evening. What infuriated Mou was a remark Serra made to him on the sidelines. At the end of the game, the Giallorossi coach explained it and revealed what happened in the changing rooms.

Mourinho outburst in the locker room

“I went to the locker room five minutes after the game and I apologized fifty times to referee Piccinini because my words deservedly led to expulsion, and I was not proud of it. I’ve always been an emotional type, but not crazy. But the reaction I had here was because something serious happened, but if he (Serra ed) tells the referee what he told me the way he told me, he’d have to go away.”these are the words of Mourinho at the press conference.