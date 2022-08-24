It all started on an ordinary morning. Upon awakening, many users around the world have opened the Facebook application to check the news, finding themselves in front of it a series of posts posted on celebrity pages by users they didn’t follow.

A bug that lasted a few hours and became a trending topic on Twitter, before being solved by the company’s technicians. In a statement, a spokesperson for Meta explained: “This morning, a configuration change caused some people to have problems with their Facebook feed. We have resolved the problem as quickly as possible for all those who have been affected and we again apologize for any inconvenience ”.

UPDATE: The bug appears to have been fixed. Back to work folks, nothing to to see here. — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 24, 2022

What happened

An intervention that leaves open the question of what actually happened. It is possible, analyzing the feed, to try to formulate some hypotheses.

What everyone noticed was the explosion of posts posted on the message boards of VIPs and celebrities. This was the first problem: generally, a user cannot post content directly on a page’s wall, but there is a dedicated section that is not visible in the foreground. This morning, however, for a few hours, any profile had the opportunity to enter the news stream of celebrities and organizations.

Perhaps, however, there is something more. Because, by scrolling through the feed during the hours of the problem, it was also possible to notice some more common posts, from friends or pages followed.

Together with the first bug, in short, the feeling is that in those hours there was also a partial disappearance or temporary deactivation of the algorithm that hierarchizes the posts on the platform. So much so that all the contents shown this morning were strictly in chronological order.

In short, the hypothesis is that the bug concerned not only the possibility for ordinary users to publish on the verified pages of the platform, but the whole algorithm called to organize the homepage of the social network.

In other words, for a few hours, we have probably seen Facebook without any filter, as it would be if there was no hierarchy. And with the possibility, for any user, of a moment of glory by taking advantage of the following of VIPs and celebrities.

The future of Facebook is a new algorithm update

Since 2009, Facebook has been organizing the posts we see on the news feed based on a recommendation algorithm. This system, in essence, analyzes the content posted and our habits on the platform to select the ones it thinks may be most suitable for us. In this classification, the social network he often changed parameters: at a certain point the videos worked better, then the posts from friends, then again the Reels or posts from the groups.

The bug is part of yet another path of change around Menlo Park. Facebook, in fact, is still editing his news feed as part of the battle with TikTok. In particular, a radical transformation is underway in the social network, with the home page that will become more and more similar to the Chinese platform, with videos and Reels even by users who are not followed, and a space dedicated to friends and pages, in reverse chronological order.