And health problem He forced Antonino Spinalbese to leave the house of VIP Big Brother. The former hair stylist has accused a sick a few days ago and now the situation seems to have precipitated enough to require surgery. Belen Rodriguez’s ex-boyfriend with whom he had a daughter, Luna Marie, revealed to his companions that he has one cyst and the production of the program allowed him to temporarily leave the game to have an operation. reality show would have allowed him to temporarily leave the game to be able to operate.

It is not known exactly when Spinalbese will leave Cinecittà, whether already in the next few hours or in a few days. But certainly the hairstylist’s health problems have upset the plans of Alfonso Signorini and the authors who hoped to spice up the dynamics of the game with the return of Geneva Lamborghiniwho was very close to Antonino and with whom there were some things to clarify.

We know about Spinalbese’s health – as he himself said – that he has the pancreas of an elderly person. A syndrome that he manages to keep at bay thanks to proper nutrition and sport. But before that he had had to fast, fed only by an IV, so as not to strain the pancreas. Only after days of suffering was he able to integrate other foods.