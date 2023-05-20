What happens after the dispute between Meloni and Trudeau on LGBT rights: “He is a merchant of wombs”. “Inhuman Right”

The Q&A between Justin Trudeau and Giorgia Meloni on LGBTQ+ rights becomes the main topic of the Hiroshima G7 in Italian newspapers. And while Nichi Vendola attacks the prime minister on rainbow families by saying that the right uses the penal code as a truncheon, The truth he defines the premier of Canada as “the man who seized the money from his fellow citizens”. AND Libero he publishes a picture of himself “in black clothing” and says that he “allows surrogacy”. Even if Trudeau actually spoke of something completely different in his criticism of the Italian prime minister. She made it known that the Canadian premier’s statement was “surprising” for her. And that after the two jokes you quickly moved on to talk about something else.

The photo

The backstory of The print who recounts the meeting actually records Meloni’s surprise. Indeed, almost the “alienation” of him towards an attack that he did not expect. “Canada is concerned by some positions that Italy is taking on 2SLGBTQI+ rights”, was Trudeau’s statement reported by the official sources. The prime minister turns to the delegation, makes a slight face, displaced. She then her answer: «The government is following the decisions of the courts. And it is not deviating from previous administrations ». An answer defined as “shy”. Because the premier knows that the executive is currently aligned in Europe only with countries such as Poland and Hungary. While Italy’s historical allies are all far from her positions. And the European Parliament has warned its government on the choices that limit civil rights for homosexuals.

Transcripts and surrogacy

In fact, Canada is targeting the circular from the Viminale on the suspension of the registrations of the children of homosexual couples. Criticized by Beppe Sala in Milan as well as by other mayors around the boot. A ban that some mayors have also explicitly violated. But, the background explains, Trudeau was also targeting the business definition of surrogacy. And that of “slavery of the third millennium”, which comes directly from the premier. Also because in the conflict between autocracies and democracies analyzed yesterday by Prime Minister Kishida at the opening of the G7, homosexual rights (also) make the difference. The Q&A was not planned, the Italian delegation said. “This was not the context and it was not planned to talk about it,” Meloni let it filter. Perhaps to explain the surprised face recorded in the photos.

Nichi Vendola

On the question and answer between Meloni and Trudeau today Nichi Vendola speaks. Which in the interview given to Flavia Amabile for The print goes on the attack of the premier: Meloni is the head of a post-fascist party, perfectly integrated into the warlike horizon of the West, but alien to its liberal-democratic culture. He is not just a question of the rights of the LGBT community. In Cutro we saw inhumanity transformed into law, migrants treated as residues to be disposed of. We have learned that there is the right not to have an abortion, which simply means regressing to the shame of clandestine abortions, as is happening. We have heard that young people should be educated with humiliation. The rave, not the weather, has been declared a national emergency. In short, young people, women, gays: all bodies of crime. And, as is known, the Brothers of Italy are the cousins ​​of Orban, Bolsonaro, Trump”.

Throwing the stone and hiding the hand

For the former president of the Puglia Region «Giorgia is good at throwing the stone and hiding her hand. Only the game fails her when she plays away from home. Here, with the “boys of the choir” always ready to sing the “God, country and family” of the typical obscurantist repertoire, the climate is poisoned every day, the language degrades. For them, social complexity and even the complexity of life are matters of public order. There is a stench of the moral police. Their truncheon is the penal code.”

Free | the front page today, May 20, 2023

«A buffoon who wants to teach Italy lessons»

On the other side there is instead Libero. Who publishes a photo of Trudeau in blackface and defines him as a buffoon who wants to teach Italy lessons: «because Trudeau, after having liberalized the sale and use of light drugs, also legalized the surrogate uterus, transforming Canada in an international super market frequented by customers who come from all over the world to buy fresh babies». And he concludes thus: «However, this is not enough for those who claim to live in a liquid society without identity, that is, in a virtual world. It’s not a matter of goat’s wool, as it might appear, here we’re talking about the substance of our civilization – natural motherhood – which would be undermined if Elly Schlein were to take place of Giorgia Meloni one day. Voters warned means saved.

Read on about Open

Read also: