After apples, bananas are the most widespread and culturally common fruit in the common imagination as well as one of the most “impactful” on the economies of the countries where these exploitations manage to grow effectively. From a nutritional point of view, the banana is a useful fruit because it is basically “complete” or almost complete, but what happens when you eat one a day?

What happens if I eat a banana a day? Here is the truth

We are talking about the banana berry, one of the tropical plants which over the last few centuries have found greater diffusion in climatically predisposed countries precisely by virtue of a very important demand for this fruit, a demand which is often inherent in the most disparate uses.

Eating a banana a day is a good idea especially if it takes place at breakfast: it is a fruit rich in mineral salts, among which potassium stands out but also calcium and magnesium, all useful elements for strengthening the body and thanks to the protein content and that of the natural sugars of the fruit, in this case, however, to obtain positive effects it is necessary to resort to sufficiently ripe fruit, as when the banana turns yellow in the peel it is considered suitable for consumption.

Maturation does not stop after cultivation and takes place through the work of an enzyme which in fact transforms the starch contained in the pulp into sugars.

Eating a banana a day is also an excellent remedy to counter the risk of contracting heart diseases such as heart attacks and strokes thanks to the presence of potassium which lowers the risk of heart blocks.

Generally speaking, it is a fruit that should never be lacking in the diet of any person who is not allergic to this variety, which is particularly suitable for sportsmen.

One a day is enough to provide an excellent compendium of nutrients without affecting body weight.