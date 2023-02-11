Honey is one of the purest and most natural foods with the greatest number of benefits for our health. However, its consumption should be controlled. Honey is a natural sweetener. But that doesn’t mean we can eat it without limits. The recommendation for a healthy person, with no unknown weight, and who does not base his diet on a disproportionate consumption of sugars, would be to take a teaspoon of honey a day at most. This roughly equals about 10-12 grams of honey.

What happens if I eat a spoonful of honey a day?

It is clear that everything will derive from the type of diet of each person and the amount of sugar that is taken on a daily basis. Another element that can also change the recommended daily dose of honey is the physical exercise that is carried out, the metabolism of each person and whether it is worth some diseases or diseases themselves that honey can help heal.

Thanks to its antioxidant properties, honey helps the body to regulate blood cholesterol levels. This natural sweetener increases levels of good cholesterol, thereby decreasing what is known as bad cholesterol. The antioxidant properties of the are essential in the fight against free radicals that accelerate aging and damage the cells of our body, causing diseases such as cancer. It is also full of antiseptic properties, which support the digestive system and protect the stomach by removing bacteria.

It also works as a natural laxative. It is rich in fructo-oligosaccharides, which provide excellent energy levels and make honey work in a way resembling fiber. This is why honey has a slight laxative effect, which promotes intestinal mobility and fights constipation. This natural sweetener provides high levels of energy, which helps activate the brain and improve our memory. Furthermore, it is rich in minerals such as iron, magnesium or zinc, which help prevent dementia in the future. So a spoonful of honey a day can give many benefits to our dear body.