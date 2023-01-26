Varieties of fish products have been extremely common for millennia and recognized by every form of culture and civilization, especially those that have historically had access to water sources. Fish in particular constitutes an important part of the alimentary apparatus, indeed often its consumption is recommended in any form. But what happens if you eat fish that has gone bad?

What happens if I eat bad fish? “Caution”

Fish in a generic sense is, as mentioned, an extremely common and widespread food and is often eaten canned or in another form of preservation. Whenever possible, it is always preferable to choose the fresh variant, for a better nutritional intake.

However, since fish is an animal, if not carefully stored it tends to deteriorate easily, and even in the right conditions this food tends to go bad in any case after a period of time defined by various factors.

If spoiled fish is consumed, first of all one encounters histamine intoxication which manifests itself rapidly, within 30 minutes of eating the food, and which sees in the main symptoms some directly linked to the intoxication, such as vomiting , diarrhoea, headache, skin rash, respiratory distress and nausea.

Often the smell is one of the characteristic signs that can indicate when the fish actually goes bad, but also the aspect that it can highlight in the fish because if there is a slimy translucent patina it is already time not to consume it. Some allergy sufferers may also experience symptoms such as itching, rash, skin rash, and difficulty breathing.

What to do when faced with spoiled fish poisoning? It is better to consult a doctor, but in principle, even if it may appear obvious, it is absolutely not necessary to introduce solid foods for a few hours, while on the contrary it may be advisable, if the body is not in a state of vomiting or nausea, to drink water in good quantities so as to help the body expel toxins.