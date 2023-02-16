It often happens that we have a stick of butter ready for occasions, which however take a long time to arrive and when we need it, it’s already expired. The real question, however, is whether it can be used, even if it has expired, or whether it is appropriate to throw it away. The opinions about it are very conflicting so it is better to go and see more in detail.

Is it possible to eat expired butter?

Butter has the words “best before” on the label, but this does not actually indicate a real expiry date for using or throwing away that product. The wording rather represents a minimum term in which all the properties of the product are intact and perfect for use; for which, following the labels, it is possible to say that if kept well, the expired butter for one or two months, it can still be used safely.

Obviously, before using it, it is always better to check whether it is actually good to the eye, to the smell and even to the taste. First, there must be no della on the package at all mold, then you have to smell it and eventually, finally, you taste it to understand it even better. If the butter has been stored the wrong way, the color and flavor will change completely.

So in conclusion, summing up, we can say that this product can be used if expiredwithout having any kind of repercussion on our body but obviously it must have been stored in the right way, tightly closed and at a temperature that does not exceed the 4°C.

Obviously, it is not recommended to eat this food after 7-8 months from the expiry date because it can be dangerous but in any case, if it is not possible to consume fresh butter, you can always to freezebetter if divided into many pieces, to then use them gradually and in total safety.