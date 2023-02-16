Home Health What happens if I eat honey for breakfast? Here is the answer
Honey is, as we know, an energetic food which in the form of natural sugars causes long-lasting energy to the body. If eaten appropriately, in the correct doses and moments of the day, it doesn’t even make you fat. Eating honey for breakfast is convenient, in fact, honey has a high sugaring power which allows us to use less product to make food tastier in the morning.

Made up especially of glucose and fructose, it is energetic as we are talking about fast-absorbing sugars. This can give us a boost of energy and the right sprint to start the day. Furthermore, the possibility of preferring honey of different flavors allows you to vary its use often. Honey, compared to sucrose, glucose and fructose, causes a lower increase in blood sugar. It decreases LDL cholesterol and triglycerides.

When eaten unfiltered, it exhibits various antioxidants that allow it to have beneficial effects on health. The suggestion is to always buy an excellent quality honey, in fact the wording “raw” is not always shown on the label. In this case we should be sure that the hive has not even been heated. This means that we must pay attention to the choice, i.e. it must absolutely not include preservatives. The younger the honey the tastier it is, as the months go by the color but also the taste changes.

It keeps well for about a year, then its substantial characteristics diminish. Since honey is a food, as we have already said, beneficial, it is quite easily manageable by the body and breakfast is certainly a phase of the day where a reduced intake of honey is satisfactory in order to benefit from the effects. It remains a very caloric food even if it does not bring cholesterol, therefore it is advisable not to overdo the quantities, consequently a correct dose coincides with 2 teaspoons a day, perhaps to be added to bread or to foods such as Greek yogurt which manages to effectively , as it is a high protein food capable of filling and providing an extremely differentiated supply of substances, without making you fat.

