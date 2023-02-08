The orange is the fruit of species of the genus Citrus, which includes both bitter and sweet varieties (Citrus sinensis). Native to Asia, Spain, China, Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Israel are currently among the main orange producers. Orange is a great source of antioxidants, first of all vitamin C. This has anticancer and anti-inflammatory action, can protect cholesterol from oxidation and promote the proper functioning of the immune system, and has been associated with a lower incidence of Helicobacter pylori infections.

Orange flavonoids also carry out an anticoagulant action, while herperidine and beta-cryptoxanthin could help the body fight against high cholesterol and lung cancer respectively. Today we will talk in more detail about the albedo, which is the white part located between the pulp and the peel of this citrus fruit.

What happens if I eat the white part of the orange?

Very rich in fibres, it has slimming, antiseptic and balsamic properties, it is a balancer of intestinal functions and blood sugar, it is full of excellent bioflavoids, valid for venous circulation and capillary health. These are just several of the characteristics that make the albedo, the white part of citrus fruits, special.

The word comes from the Latin “albus”, white and is scrupulously the part between the pulp and the peel. In the kitchen it is almost always underestimated and not used, because it would give a bitter taste to several dishes. In reality, its properties are many and if consumed together with the lemon pulp it has a great flavor. As already mentioned, the properties of albedo are many, so much so that it can be defined as a natural drug and an ally of our body.

Especially thanks to its large amount of fiber it becomes essential to fight the cellular aging process. Its other value is the satiating one, in fact, being rich in natural substances, it brings numerous essential nutrients to the body. Finally, the regulating role that albedo has is also noteworthy, allowing you to regulate intestinal functions and blood sugar by fighting cholesterol. It also allows you to prevent bronchitis and flu thanks to its antiseptic properties. Finally, it is also useful for venous circulation and to protect the capillaries.