surely it has happened to everyone at least once to find themselves with a thorn or a splinter under the skin, so you know how much it can hurt and is often difficult to remove. But no matter how painful and complicated the removal operation may be, experts recommend performing it in any case, in order to prevent infections, even potentially serious ones: Any small foreign body such as a splinter, which penetrates through our skin, interrupts the physiological defense barrier of our body – warns the professor Paolo Del Rio, Director of the General Surgical Clinic of the University Hospital of Parma -. The skin acts as a barrier to the outside and protects us, but if a splinter interrupts its continuity, this can theoretically become a gateway for infections and bacteria. A foreign body such as a splinter that normally enters our body during outdoor manual work is not a sterile object, so if possible and based on size, location, opportunities and skills, it should be removed.

