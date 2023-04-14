If you don’t shower for several days, there are several consequences. One factor in particular should make you worry, experts reveal

Personal hygiene is a fundamental aspect for the physical and psychological well-being of each individual. Maintaining proper personal hygiene has many benefits, both for your health and for your appearance. But how many times should you wash a day? Generally, it is recommended take a shower at least once a day, preferably in the evening, to remove dirt accumulated during the day and relax before going to sleep.

However, if you don’t shower for a few days, they are there serious consequences for their well-being. During this period, the body is subjected to a veritable bacterial and fungal invasion. There are over a thousand types of bacteria that cover the body in similar conditions; it is about microorganisms often dangerous for humans, especially if they come into contact with the eyes, nose and mouth.

Not taking a shower for several days, here are the possible consequences

But not just bacteria, too the skin can suffer from the prolonged absence of a shower. According to the researchers, in fact, the contact of sweat and humidity leads to skin abrasions, infections, the proliferation of fungi and, consequently, bad smells. Also, lack of personal hygiene can inegatively affect an individual’s mental and social healthcausing discomfort and social isolation.

It is therefore important to adopt a personal hygiene routine that includes daily cleaning of the body, teeth, ears and hands. Furthermore, it is essential to use specific products for your skin and hair type, avoiding the use of too aggressive products that can cause dryness and irritation.

Finally, it is important to remember that personal hygiene is not just about the body, but also the surrounding environment. Keeping the house clean and tidy is essential to prevent the spread of diseases and bacteria, especially in times of epidemics like the current one.



In general, personal hygiene is a key aspect for your physical and mental well-being. Maintaining proper personal hygiene has many benefits, both for your health and for your appearance. Prolonged lack of personal hygiene can cause serious health problems, so it’s important to adopt a daily cleaning routine and keep your surroundings clean and tidy. Consider all the negative effects if you don’t take a shower, which takes up a few minutes of your day and leads you to physical and mental benefits.

