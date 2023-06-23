What happens if you drink coffee every day: you must know, crazy

What happens if you drink coffee every day: let’s see what the consequences can be, here’s what happens to the body.

Drinking too much coffee is bad for you we know, because of caffeine and other substances that cause certain reactions in our body. The drink is consumed by billions of people a day but we need to clarify what can happen if you abuse it.

Coffee every day (Pixabay)

Doing it every day is a common practice but it could trigger consequences that should not be underestimated, because taking too much caffeine can be counterproductive and affect physical well-being; in fact, insomnia, raised cholesterol and blood pressure are just some of the more serious consequences and in some cases it is necessary to take care of to restore normal values.

Coffee every day, things to know

If consumed in small doses a day there are no problems, on the contrary, it helps to dilate blood vessels better, therefore to stimulate blood circulation and also seems to be a valid ally to counteract depression and diabetes and depression. However, if someone drinks several cups a day, they risk experiencing nervousness and tachycardia.

The maximum allowed is 400 mg per day but it may not be the right amount recommended for all individuals, because its effects on the body may vary according to the individual. Recall that excess could lead to cardiovascular diseases and damage to the digestive system, including ulcers, gastritis and gastric reflux. For those who already suffer from these contraindications, coffee should be almost completely eliminated.

In any case, caffeine and other stimulating substances are also included in carbonated drinks and tea, so these drinks should also be limited if not banned altogether.

In conclusion, if a cup of coffee helps us keep awake and help us face the day in the best possible way, 3 coffees a day they are the maximum step to which to aspire in everyday life.

