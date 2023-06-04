What happens if you eat cherries every day: you must know, absurd

Cherries: a very sweet and delicious fruit. It is said that “one leads to another”. Well, even eating it every day brings surprising benefits: a panacea for your health

The cherries they are delicious and juicy, often associated with their sweetness and vivacity of colour. But do you know that eating it every day can bring significant benefits for your health?

These red fruits not only please your palate but are also packed with essential nutrients that can improve your overall well-being. If you want to discover the incredible benefits you can get by including cherries in your daily diet, read on.

Cherries: Not only a delicious fruit but also a healthy addition to your diet

The next time you see a bowl of cherries, grab a handful and enjoy not only their flavor, but the benefits they bring to your overall health.

Powerful antioxidants to fight free radicals

Cherries are rich in antioxidants such as vitamin C, beta-carotene and flavonoids. These substances help neutralize free radicals in your body, reducing the risk of cellular damage and chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease. Eating cherries every day can therefore provide a powerful support to your immune system and help keep you healthy.

Reduction of inflammation and pain

Cherries also contain natural anti-inflammatory compounds, such as anthocyanins, which can help reduce inflammation and pain. These compounds have been shown to be effective in treating conditions such as arthritis and muscle disease. Eating cherries can therefore bring natural relief and help improve your mobility and everyday comfort.

Improved sleep quality

If you’re struggling with sleep issues, cherries might be the natural remedy you’re looking for. Cherries contain melatonin, a hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle. Consuming cherries can help stimulate the production of melatonin in the body, making it easier to sleep and improving the quality of rest. Additionally, cherries are also a source of tryptophan, an amino acid that promotes feelings of calm and tranquility.

Heart health support

Eating cherries can have positive effects on cardiovascular health. Cherries are rich in antioxidants and phytochemical compounds that can help lower LDL cholesterol (“bad cholesterol”), lower blood pressure and improve vascular function. This can reduce your risk of developing heart disease and promote better heart health overall.



Benefits for digestion and weight loss

Cherries are one excellent source of fiber, which is essential for good digestion and maintaining a healthy weight. The fiber helps regulate intestinal transit, preventing constipation and promoting the balance of intestinal flora. Plus, cherries are low in calories and can help fill you up, helping you control your appetite and achieve or maintain a healthy weight.

