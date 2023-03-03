A delight for the palate to eat in moderation, here’s the opinion of the experts, you’ll be amazed by what came out!

Il chocolate is for many one of foods you can’t give up, we know variations of all kinds but not all of them have the same effect on our body. Much depends on the added gradients and, as we can imagine, it is dark chocolate to be considered healthier of all. In all its forms, however, chocolate remains a high-calorie food, but be careful not to eliminate it from your diet! Indeed, it has been demonstrated that can bring many benefits to our bodyhere’s what.

Yes to dark chocolate, it lowers blood pressure and helps the mind stay young!

If you thought eat chocolate every day it would have hurt you you have definitely gone astray, chocolate, in fact, eaten in moderation can help us maintain our daily well-being. However, you will have to be very careful when choosing white or milk chocolate are not valid helpers, it is the dark one, at least 70-80%, to help your body.

The essential thing is not to overdo it, especially given the high calorie content of chocolate in all its forms, a moderate consumption is however a real panaceauseful for improving blood flow, reducing blood pressure but even improving brain function.

And the large presence of antioxidants to help our mindas well as the many minerals that work together to also promote the response to stress. He will still have to be careful who generally suffers from insomniathe presence of caffeine and theobromine, in fact, non vi it will help promote sleepfor those suffering from this disorder it will be the right choice to consume it during the early stages of the day.

In conclusion the experts approve, consuming chocolate in moderation is good for youand if they say so, how not to believe it!